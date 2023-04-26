Local group lends talent to raise money for people in need

CHISHOLM—Churches from the Chisholm Ministerial are planning an evening of live music to raise money to help out people in need.

A concert featuring The Choralaires is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Chisholm Baptist Church. A free will offering is being accepted for the Fuel for Friends program.

