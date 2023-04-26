CHISHOLM—Churches from the Chisholm Ministerial are planning an evening of live music to raise money to help out people in need.
A concert featuring The Choralaires is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Chisholm Baptist Church. A free will offering is being accepted for the Fuel for Friends program.
Rev. Dan Erickson, Pastor at Chisholm Baptist said the concert is sponsored by all of the churches in Chisholm, and supports the Chisholm Ministerial Fuel for Friends program, which provides gas for people in need for transportation to medical appointments, job interviews, etc.
Erickson said the Choralaires perform a variety of gospel and popular music.
“They’re a wonderful local talent, and they’ve been singing for many years,” Erickson said.
Erickson said the Fuel for Friends concert has traditionally had strong public support, but hasn’t been held for the past couple of years due to the pandemic.
Greg Kestly, has been with the Choralaires for about 26 years now, and said the group is looking forward to performing “a nice evening of music for all ages.”
“The guys are always up for a fundraiser,” Kestly said.
Kestly said they’re hoping for a successful turnout as the more people, the more donations for the Friends for Fuel program.
If you’re unable to make it to the concert and would like to help out, donations can be mailed to Chisholm Ministerial, c/o Chisholm Baptist Church P.O. Box 366, Chisholm, MN 55719.
