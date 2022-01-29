CHISHOLM — Ron Gornick "always had Chisholm's heart in his heart" and was "always trying to do what he could for Chisholm," Mayor John Champa said Friday of the longtime Chisholm advocate who died January 17 at 90.
Others also expressed praise for Gornick, who with his wife Carole remained active in community projects into his late 80s. Mary Jo Newbauer, administrative assistant at the Chisholm Community Foundation, said, "Gornick's family founded the Chisholm Community Foundation and he was the chair for several years. I had the honor and privilege of working with Ron the last five years he headed up the CCF.
"He was an amazing man. I was fortunate to have had many, many conversations with Ron over the years; some were hilarious, some were boisterous and some were heartfelt. I learned just how interesting his life was and heard about the countless experiences he had along the way. Ron also taught me a lot throughout the years, not just about the CCF, but about life as well. He loved Chisholm and his heart and soul was with the CCF. Without Ron’s leadership and tireless dedication, the CCF would not be able to do what we do today – give back to his beloved community of Chisholm. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the love of his life, Carole. She was by his side, constantly supporting his dream of making Chisholm a better place to live. Rest in peace, my friend. Your spirit is alive and well in our town. You will be missed."
State Sen. Dave Tomassoni said, “Ron was a wonderful guy. He was always thinking about the next great thing for Chisholm.. He had an idea a minute. He was a mover and a shaker and an innovator. He interacted with people from all walks of life. Ron’s legacy will always be remembered.”
St. Louis County Commissioner and former Chisholm mayor Mike Jugovich said, "Ron lived an amazing life. From his time overseas, to his business ventures, he was a go-getter through and through. What I respected most about Ron was his love and dedication to his family. He lived life to the fullest, and will be missed."
Mayor Champa added, "Ron was a giant part of many, many" city activities — chairman of the Economic Development Authority, the Chisholm Beautification Association and starting the Chisholm Community Foundation. We were hard-charging individuals. Ron was nothing but good for Chisholm."
Marie Tolonen, Mesabi Tribune reporter and former editor of the Chisholm Free Press, said, "I had the pleasure of getting to know Ron and his wife Carole while covering events and projects of the Chisholm Community Foundation and the Chisholm Beautification Association. Ron's passion for his hometown was evident."
Gornick was born in Chisholm Dec. 29, 1931, to John and Mary (Centa) Gornick. His obituary read, "Igniting his notable work ethic young, Ron worked with his father and brother at Chisholm Bottling Works... Ron was a member of the Minnesota National Guard (Company C), when in 1951, the unit was called into active duty at Camp Rucker, Ala. He was deployed overseas and sent to the frontlines as a squad leader of the 5th Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea. Ron was wounded in the eye and hand but was able to return to the front lines in haste. Two days later while leading a mission to silence an enemy sniper position, he and his squad were ambushed. Ron was inflicted with severe shrapnel wounds in both legs, arms, and back, and carried a squad member to safety on his back.... Ron then revisited South Korea with the Northland Honor Flight in 2012." He and his wife Carole Simat, whom he met in the Chisholm Drum & Bugle Corps, were married 61 years and had two sons, Michael (Elizabeth) in St. Louis, Mo., and Joel in St. Paul.
The obituary continues: "Upon returning from the military, Ron dove headfirst into the business world using his remarkable entrepreneurial spirit building the Central Liquor Store, RonSon Motel, and Deep Rock gas station... he built the Ice Factory and the Country Kitchen restaurant. He was the first businessperson to establish the convenience store concept on the Range: a place where you could fill up your pantry while you fill up on gasoline. Super Duper would go on to be a business venture successful for many years. He opened a self-service station which was successful for a short time until the authorities deemed it dangerous to let people pump their own gasoline.
"In 1977, Ron was appointed by Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich to serve on the Metropolitan Sports Facilities Commission. Their mission was to build the Metrodome... Of his many influences, Ron suggested Minnesota host a Super Bowl." The Minnesota Super Bowl happened in 1992.
—
Veda Ponikvar, founder of the Chisholm Free Press and Tribune Press and World War II Navy veteran who died at 96 in 2015, wrote of Gornick in 2008: “Private Ron Gornick enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard at age 16 while still in the 10th grade in 1949. He was assigned as a Browning Automatic Weapon Gunner. Sergeant Gornick and fellow single soldiers volunteered for Korea so married men would not have to go. In July, 1951 Sergeant Gornick was assigned as a Squad Leader to Company K 5th Cavalry Division and landed at Inchon, Korea. On October 7, 1951, Sergeant Gornick was awarded his first Purple Heart for wounds received while on a patrol. His battalion recognized his leadership skills from ten successful patrols and he was selected to receive a battlefield commission to Second Lieutenant and was leading a patrol mission to silence a known enemy sniper position when his squad was hit by heavy mortar fire. He spent three months in a hospital in Japan and nearly lost his leg. He never received his commission due to injuries he received that day. He first wrote Congressman Oberstar from Duluth in 1984 for assistance in the awarding of his much-earned Combat Infantry Badge. He has followed up with several requests to members of Congress for assistance over the years without any success. The Minnesota Inspector General’s Office was finally able to assist in getting Sergeant Gornick’s record corrected after interviewing Major General Jim O’Brien, former 47th Infantry Division Commander who served as an Infantry Captain during the Camp Rucker mobilization and later in Korea. Major General Jim O’Brien was able to review Sergeant Gornick’s records and validate his service in the infantry. With an endorsement from the Minnesota Inspector General, Sergeant Gornick’s records were corrected by the U.S. Army. It was at a meeting of the Minnesota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve held at the Golden Valley Country Club on Monday, May 12, that Minnesota Adjutant General Larry Shellito awarded the Korean veteran his Combat Infantry Badge and promoted him to staff sergeant. Governor Tim Pawlenty then pinned the gold bar marking his new rank to Gornick’s jacket, as his promotion to second lieutenant was announced. Still trying to process the events of the past week, Gornick was still able to keep a sense of humor about him. 'It’s quite an honor. But now you got to salute me.'"
—
Marie Tolonen contributed to this story.
