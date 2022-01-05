MOUNTAIN IRON – The Arrowhead Library System has announced the winner of its 2021 library card design contest.
The new ALS library card, featuring artwork of Ramona Wickstrom, a KiGong instructor and retired substitute high school teacher from Chisholm.
Wickstrom’s award winning submission is an original watercolor, featuring a modern computer along with traditional library books.
An ALS staff judging panel selected Wickstrom’s submission out of designs submitted by patrons 18 and up from across a seven county region, according to a press release.
Wickstrom said she entered the contest at the suggestion of one of her KiGong students.
She said she was a bit hesitant at first, but after a couple of days considered some ideas, downloaded the registration form, came up with some thumbnail sketches, and eventually decided on the theme of her winning entry with a theme of technology and library books.
When a representative from ALS called to tell her she had won, Wickstrom said she was getting ready to teach an online class and had only a moment to process the news.
She recalled her thoughts were along the lines of, “Thank you, that’s cool.”
The new ALS library card will be available at all 27 member public libraries, on the ALS Bookmobile, and through ALS Mail-A-Book in late January/early February 2022. For a list of those libraries, please visit https://www.alslib.info.
