CHISHOLM — It may come as no surprise, but there are more people in the world named Santa than the red-suited jolly man who delivers gifts on Christmas Eve.
Santa Falcone, of Chisholm, was born on Dec. 6, which happens to be St. Nicholas Day in Europe, and is one five Santas on her father’s side of the family. The eighth of nine children born to Caroline and Henry “Hank” Falcone, she also has the distinction of being the couple’s youngest daughter.
“I was named after my grandmother — my dad’s mom,” Williamson, who is one of three remaining Santas in the family, recalled.
It’s been a number of years since Williamson has seen the two other Santas, but she holds dear a photo of all five Santas that her father took when she was a child.
The name Santa is of Spanish, Italian origin meaning “saint,” according to the website nameberry.com.
Williamson said growing up with the first name of Santa proved to be especially difficult at school.
“In the household it was fine — in school it was hard,” she recalled.
Williamson said she encountered wise cracks related to her name year-round, not just during the holidays.
“What are you going to get me for Christmas?” was a hurtful remark Williamson said she grew tired of hearing.
The insensitive jokes about her name weren’t limited to her childhood as some immature adults also poked fun when hearing her name.
Williamson said she eventually grew to have an appreciation for her name, and began to realize its significance in her family heritage.
“With my grandmother gone and my dad gone, it means a lot to me,” Williamson said. “I had three older sisters, so why did they wait to give me the name — I feel it’s an honor to be given that name.”
“It’s a unique name — people remember you,” she added.
Another upside is the ease of spelling her name to strangers, anyone who’s written a letter to Santa has a pretty good chance of getting it right.
Williamson recalled while growing up she had a “normal” Christmas experience, waking up on Christmas morning to find her stocking filled with the basics, including an orange, a candy cane, and some other treats.
“We didn’t get much for Christmas, but what we did get were great gifts,” she said.
One of Williamson’s favorite gifts from her childhood is a Super Spirograph.
“I still have all of the designs that I made, so that probably was one of the best gifts I ever had,” she said.
Last year Williamson was dealt a blow when she discovered that a number of items, including her Christmas tree and some holiday decorations with sentimental value went missing from her storage locker.
Williamson said she’s grateful that the tree and her daughter’s Christmas stocking were recovered. A Grinch-themed stocking belonging to her husband, and a small decorative chair to symbolize the loss of a loved one remain missing. The chair was purchased by Williamson in loving memory of her mother.
As she prepares for the holiday season this year, Williamson is preparing her favorite cookies — Mexican Wedding Cakes, Spritz, and Peanut Butter Blossoms.
“I make what I like,” she joked.
When asked what she’d like from Santa, Williamson replied,
“Nothing except good health for my family – I want everybody to be healthy and at peace with their life.”
