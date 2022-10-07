CHISHOLM – A martial arts instructor from Chisholm recently joined the ranks of World Ki Gong master.
On Sept. 23 Wickstrom was advanced to a level 7, red shirt, ki gong master in World Ki Gong at a World Tang Soo Do event on Sept. 23, at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
John Robertson, also a World Ki Gong master, read a proclamation recognizing Wickstrom and promoting her to level 7 World Ki Gong master at the event.
“Ramona Wickstrom in recognition of your 15 years of ki gong practice, your consistent attendance at World Ki Gong events, your contribution to the ki gong volume, and the strength of your Gong program in Northern Minnesota; you are hereby advanced to level 7 ki gong master in World Ki Gong,” Robertson read from a scroll in advance of Wickstrom taking the pledge of World Ki Gong master.
Wickstrom, who describes herself as “67 and sassy,” first got involved with martial arts about 30 years ago at Range Martial Arts in Chisholm as a means to get more exercise for health reasons. Now a third degree black belt in tang soo do and a certified instructor with the World Tang Soo Do Association, Wickstrom teaches tang soo do and ki gong and is affiliated with Resurgence Martial Arts in Virginia.
World Ki Gong Director Michael Inoshita said Wickstrom is one of four and the only woman active ki gong masters in World Ki Gong. In comparison, there are more than 300 active karate masters in the World Tang Soo Do Association, an organization with 300,000 members world wide, he noted.
“Ramona has been studying since 2006 and consistently attending events all around the country,” Inoshita highlighting Wickstrom’s accomplishments in World Ki Gong. “It means a lot just because the World Tang Soo Do Association promotes the healing aspects of martial arts in general.”
“For people who have never even heard of it “ki gong,” sometimes we explain that it’s a little bit like what you see people doing in the parks, Tia Chi,” Wickstrom said. “More commonly people know that, but it isn’t so difficult to do, you don’t need to remember the steps, you follow the instructors and learn to breath most efficiently for your body’s health.”
There are eight different levels of ki gong, with two levels of achievement indicated within each of the four shirt colors: white for beginners; yellow for practitioners; blue for instructors; red for masters, according to Robertson.
In June of 2006 Wickstrom said she was introduced to ki gong by the late Grandmaster Jae Shin. After a month of following the video once a week, Wickstrom said she was able to reduce the amount of pain medication she was taking to combat severe pain brought on by a condition called Trigeminal Neuralgia that causes painful sensations to the face and involves the trigeminal nerve.
“I had it atypically, because it was on my left side and not triggered by anything specific,”Wickstrom said. “Sometimes it’s triggered by wind or a hair dryer on the face, mine was not.”
Wickstrom, pleased with the results she was experiencing from ki gong, called Shin who invited her to participate in a three-day ki gong clinic taking place in 2007 at Monteray, Calif.
“I told my husband, “this is something I want to do,” Wickstrom recalled.
“For my Birthday I went to California and didn’t know anybody except Grand Master Shin,” Wickstrom said, adding that she caught a ride from the airport with a lady who was meeting with one of the masters from Germany, who drove her to Monterey, Calif.
“And 10 days after the clinic I forgot to take the pain medication,” Wickstrom said.”It still breaks me up and still makes me emotional.”
Wickstrom said she was first given permission to teach ki gong to a group of friends at Range Martial Arts using the VCR tape upon returning from the clinic in California.
“I was given permission because I’m so remote and the nearest ki gong practitioner was in Chicago,” she said.
Kim Giermann said she and her husband, Craig, were introduced to ki gong about five years ago at an Earthfest event, and are regular students of Wickstrom.
“You can tell Ramona loves ki gong and she passes that on to her students,” Kim said.
Kim recalled in an email that when she first started ki gong that she had recently sustained an injury.
“I had just hurt my back and could barely move but wanted to see what it was about,” she said. “We started doing it on a regular basis and noticed an overall improvement in health, motion and balance,” Kim said, while adding that Craig has noticed a big improvement in balance.
Kim said she and her husband attended classes online through the platform Zoom during the pandemic and maintained a sense of community with their classmates.
“People from all around the country gather at ki gong clinics to be taught by the experts and we have access to one of the masters right here in Chisholm,” Kim said. “One of the great things about ki gong is that almost everyone can do it. It can be experienced on many levels.”
Starting on Oct. 1 Wickstrom resumed in-person ki gong classes at 9 a.m on Tuesday and Saturday in the social hall of Faith Lutheran Church in Chisholm and also on Zoom.
During the summertime she teaches at the city park, located on First Street and Third Avenue in Chisholm. Prior to the pandemic Wickstrom said she taught ki gong at area schools.
Typical attendance at her classes is between eight to 12 students, ranging in age from mid-40s to senior citizens, according to Wickstrom.
“Ki gong is good for anybody — it depends on your needs,” Wickstrom said. “We teach for your body, so if you can’t raise your arm over your head yet, do the best your body can and you’ll eventually get there.”
Anyone interested in joining classes can show up at the church on Tuesday and Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. For more information, you can email Wickstrom at ramona.wickstrom@resurgencema.com.
