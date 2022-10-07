One of less than a handful active world wide

John Robertson recognizes Ramona Wickstrom for 15 years of World Ki Gong practice, while promoting her to level 7 master at an event last month in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Wickstrom is the only woman out of four active masters in World Ki Gong.

 Submitted Photo

CHISHOLM – A martial arts instructor from Chisholm recently joined the ranks of World Ki Gong master.

On Sept. 23 Wickstrom was advanced to a level 7, red shirt, ki gong master in World Ki Gong at a World Tang Soo Do event on Sept. 23, at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

