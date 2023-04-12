CHISHOLM—Major Edwin W. Hiro. from Chisholm, was only 28 years old when he was killed during World War II, according to a press release from the Faces of Margraten project.
Hiro was born August 13, 1916, the son of John Hiro and Lempi Sikkila Hiro, according to information listed on the website uswarmemorials.org.
“Major Edwin entered the service on Jan. 27, 1942, and was a fighter pilot with the 363 Fighter Squadron, 357th Fighter Group in England,” it states on the website. “He was killed in action during an air battle near Vreden, Germany Sept. 19, 1944 and went missing. His body was never found and now is memorialized at the Tablets of the Missing, Netherlands American Cemetery, Margraten, Netherlands.
And now, almost 80 years after his death, a group of volunteers in the Netherlands has created a memorial book to show appreciation for the sacrifices of soldiers like Hiro, whose story is among the 250 that have been included in the book.
The Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial is the final resting place of almost 8,300 American WWII casualties, according to the press release. The names of another 1,722 soldiers are recorded on the Walls of the Missing. The cemetery is of the 26 overseas American cemeteries that are administered by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
“The people of the Netherlands have never forgotten the service and sacrifice of these soldiers,” it says in the press release.
Ever since 1945, locals have adopted the graves of the soldiers. The adopters treat the soldiers like their own family, bringing flowers to the graves regularly. The family members of the deceased soldiers express it is comforting to know their loved ones’ graves are being looked after. Many long-lasting friendships between Dutch and American families developed through the grave adoption program.
In 2014, volunteers of the Fields of Honor Foundation also initiated The Faces of Margraten project. During the biennial tribute, the graves and Walls of the Missing are decorated with the soldiers’ personal photos. Volunteers in both Europe and the U.S. have collected over 8,500 faces so far.
