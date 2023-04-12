Major Edwin Hiro

Major Edwin Hiro

 The Faces of Margraten Project

CHISHOLM—Major Edwin W. Hiro. from Chisholm, was only 28 years old when he was killed during World War II, according to a press release from the Faces of Margraten project.

Hiro was born August 13, 1916, the son of John Hiro and Lempi Sikkila Hiro, according to information listed on the website uswarmemorials.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments