Chisholm updates ordinance pertaining to sewers

CHISHOLM — Property owners in Chisholm will soon be required to have their sanitary sewer laterals inspected within infrastructure improvement project assessment areas of the city.
The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday passed the second reading of an update to Chapter 53 of city ordinance, related to public and private sewers.
City Consulting Engineer Jim Johnson, in a memo contained in the council packet, said the most significant changes/additions are in Section 53.33 of the ordinance- “Sump/Pump Drain Tile Regulations.”
In addition to requiring the televising inspection of all sanitary sewer laterals within city infrastructure replacement project assessment areas, it states if found to be failing between the building and property line, the property owners are now required to replace or repair their sanitary sewer laterals in conjunction with the project.
The ordinance goes into effect after it is published in the city’s official newspaper.
The council also took up the following items on Wednesday.
• Accepted a donation of 13 used radios and eight used chargers, along with parts and accessories from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, to benefit the City of Chisholm Ambulance Service.
• Approved Change Order number 1 for the Third Street Northwest infrastructure improvement project.
• Accepted a donation of $752 from Scott Jones. Jones raised the funds at an annual “hugfest” fundraiser event, and requested the funds be earmarked for helping with costs associated with replacing the fishing pier at Longyear Lake, or to provide a portable toilet at the new fishing pier.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the city administrator to publish a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. on June 8 at City Hall regarding proposed projects and the issuance of private activity bonds to finance health care facilities owned and operated by St. Francis Health Services of Morris, Inc. (“St. Francis”) or Chisholm Health Center. The council passed the resolution due to time constraints involved with publication, knowing the city may not move ahead with the publication in the event it decides not to serve as a conduit financier for the project.
Chisholm City Administrator Stephanie Skraba said the city needs time to determine if it would be seeking any bank-qualified bonds for projects this calendar year, before continuing in the capacity as a conduit financier (an arrangement similar to a fiscal agent for a grant). The arrangement would limit the amount of bank-qualified bonds the city could apply for this year, according to legal counsel for St. Francis Health Services of Morris, Inc. present at the council meeting.
• Adopted a resolution accepting grants from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) for demolition of the interior of a building at 123 West Lake Street.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the city to request transfer of ownership of Lot 8, Block 13, for conditional use deed process for economic development. In a related matter, the council rescinded a previous resolution that called for the property to be used as a city park.
• Accepted a proposal from Rock Solid for maintenance and construction at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park for 2022 at a total of $98,716.
• Granted a request from Kelly Harris, Manager of Jim’s Sports Club to lift the noise ordinance from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on June 4, June 18, June 25, July 9, Aug. 27, and Sept. 3 for outdoor entertainment.
•Granted a request from Northern Traxx ATV Club to block off a two-block portion of West Lake Street, Between Keyboard Liquor and Freedom Gas Station, between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on May 21, for the club’s annual spring ride.
All items were passed in unanimous decisions. Mayor John Champa was absent.
• Discussed fishing the pit at the Redhead Trail. No action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.