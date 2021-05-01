CHISHOLM — The City of Chisholm is cutting ties with the ambulance service provider that has served the community for the past 38 years.
At its regular meeting on Wednesday the council voted to allow its current 10-year contract with Longyear, Inc., dba Chisholm Ambulance Service to expire on its original date of Dec. 31 and move ahead with a city-run ambulance service. The council also discussed a job description for an ambulance director. The council voted to cancel a contract between the city and the firm Baker-Tilly for a feasibility study pertaining to the ambulance service.
The Chisholm Tribune Press reached out to Joe Sertich, President and CEO of Longyear, Inc. on Thursday for his reaction to the council’s decision. Sertich offered the following statement in response.
“We appreciate the 38 year relationship with our City,” Sertich wrote. “Though disappointed, we respect their decision to go in a different direction. It’s been a challenge and honor to provide uninterrupted service during these years. More than anything, we are grateful to the many residents of Chisholm who have been a part of our business over the years — especially the Crew we have now. They are an incredible team, made up of our neighbors, who provide excellent emergency care and compassion to our community. The crew, our medical director, and our chaplain have gone ‘above and beyond’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Last month a committee appointed by the council of Councilor Travis Vake, Councilor Adam Lantz and Councilor Marty Halverson met with representatives of Longyear, Inc. At that time, Longyear, Inc. expressed interest in operating a private-run ambulance business and offered the city $24,000 for the two ambulance vehicles and equipment within, and the ambulance license, according to the committee.
Vake, on Wednesday, told councilors that a meeting last week between himself and Sertich didn’t bring any new developments.
“We had a great conversation,” Vake told the council. “I have held Dr. Sertich in very high regard — we talked long and hard about the contract, and where their offer sits. And, at the end of the day, the offer stood.”
Mayor John Champa requested the council be respectful while discussing topics related to the ambulance service on Wednesday.
“I just want to remind everybody that we’re really talking about a hot button item with friends, relatives,” Champa said, while attesting to the dedicated citizens who volunteer as EMTs, “mainly because they like caring for people.”
After hearing the council’s feedback, Champa surmised that the sticking point between the city and ambulance service appears to be control of the ambulance license.
An effort by Councilor April Fountain to restart negotiations with the possibility of a buy back option if the city was to sell the ambulance license, didn’t appear to interest the council.
Lantz, in an earlier interview, said he didn’t believe that the ambulance service belonged in the private sector as it’s part of public safety. He also speculated the city could see a cost savings with a city-run operation. At that time, and again on Wednesday, Lantz spoke highly of the service provided by Longyear, Inc. and its team of community volunteers.
“For 38 years, it’s been run successfully, it’s been run by the citizens of the community,” Lantz told the city council.
Under the current contract between the City of Chisholm and Longyear, Inc., the city owns both of the ambulance vehicles and equipment within, and the city holds the ambulance license for Chisholm Ambulance Service. In addition the city pays Longyear, Inc. $5,724.25 per month, according to the city clerk’s office.
A motion by Lantz to inform Longyear, Inc. of the city’s intention to let its current contract run out, and to move ahead with a city-run ambulance service was seconded by Halverson and passed unanimously.
An EMT shares her thoughts on the council’s decision
Jeannie Quirk, a second generation EMT with nearly 30 years of service with Chisholm Ambulance, shared her concerns moving forward. In doing so, Quirk made it clear she was speaking on her own behalf.
“I wish them (the city) luck — it’s a lot, there’s a lot to it,” Quirk said. “It looks easy when you do it well.”
Quirk also questioned the rationale of the city taking over a private business that has served the city for nearly 40 years.
“When does it end?” she questioned.
The current ambulance service consists of nine volunteer EMTs that man the calendar 24 hours per day, seven days a week, according to Quirk. As a safety measure, there are typically three people on each call out, she noted.
The current group of volunteers, she said, is dedicated to serving the community. It’s not uncommon for the EMTs such as herself to go without sleep, or to leave their job mid-shift, or even close their own business when the pager goes off. They also sacrifice family time.
Champa said he’s planning on holding a roundtable discussion with EMTs from the ambulance service. He also offered some advice for the council on making difficult decisions such as the one they made on Wednesday pertaining to the ambulance service.
“You do end up with some of these,” Champa told the council. “This job doesn’t get any easier. These are Chisholm-changing decisions.”
The key to making a city-run ambulance service a success, Champa said is to hire the right person as ambulance director and to keep the EMTs on board.
