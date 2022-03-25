Chisholm to consider adding community service officers

CHISHOLM — Community service officers (CSOs) may soon be added to the Chisholm Police Department to address staffing shortages.
The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday approved a job description for the CSO position. The council plans to get direction from Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner before taking any further action.
Chisholm City Administrator Stephanie Skraba and Chishom Mayor John Champa voiced support for the position on Wednesday.
Manner in recent years has brought the concept of a CSO before the Chisholm City Council. Difficulty filling the department’s roster brought the matter to the forefront once again on Wednesday.
At present the Chisholm Police Department is at eight officers, which is down four from a full roster of 12, Manner said in a recent interview.
“Up until this year, we have only talked about the possibility of having this position,” Manner wrote in a letter to the council included in the agenda packet. “However, now that the PD is currently four officers short and the likelihood of filling all four positions in one year is slim, there appears to be money in the budget and even more need for this position.”
Manner said other departments in the area have non-sworn officers serving in various positions, such assisting with blight, traffic, and animal control.
“CSOs primarily will investigate blight, photograph, document, and serve papers on blight issues and follow up,” Manner said in his letter. “CSOs will obtain communication skills in dealing with the public. They can also assist with parking enforcement, parades, the fair and all class reunion.”
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said non-sworn officers aiding his department help out with parking, blight and animal control, and are called “PBA Technicians.”
Virginia Police Chief Chad Nickila said the city has a blight officer that works more closely with community planning, but also assists his department with resolving blight issues, and also a non-sworn officer that serves as a parking monitor.
Estey and Nickila acknowledge police staffing shortages are something that is impacting departments across the state.
“Hiring new staff is always a daunting and time consuming process,” Nickila said. “The number of applicants per hiring cycle certainly has dropped significantly over the past couple of years. With that being said we have been rather fortunate to balance retention with hiring new highly qualified officers at our department.
The Hibbing Police Department currently has one vacancy to fill on its roster of sworn officers, according to Estey.
Chisholm is considering a rate of $19 for CSOs to work up to 30 hours per week for a period of 12 weeks. Manner noted that per Minnesota labor laws, non-sworn officers can work up to 32 hours per week.
Manner suggested that if two CSOs are needed, they could each work up to 20 hours per week; however on Wednesday Chisholm Mayor John Champa suggested if there was room in the budget that the city could consider hiring two for up to 30 hours per week, should there be a need.
In order to assure communication and a smooth transition the CSO would be working directly with sworn officers.
A motion by Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola Rahja to approve the CSO job description was seconded by Councilor Adam Lantz and passed unanimously.
In other business, the council:
• Hired the following as firefighters with the Chisholm Volunteer Fire Department: Heather Pulkinen, Gary Milton, Shay Temple and David Hammer.
• Adopted a resolution declaring a need for St. Louis County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to exercise its powers within the boundaries of the city of Chisholm by providing $135,000 in funding to the City of Chisholm Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which is in need for the complete remodel of the eight-unit Mapleview Apartment building, located at 419 Southwest Second St.
• Approved a policy pertaining to frozen water lines. In the event of a frozen water line, the city is asking the property owner to contact the Public Works Garage at 218-254-7920 to help determine the next steps. For weekends and after hours the property owner should call the non-emergency number at the Chisholm Police Department at 218-254-7915, or 911.
• Approved a job description and authorized advertising for seasonal casual workers. The city is looking at hiring in the neighborhood of 16 to 18 casual workers, with two to help out with maintenance on the city-owned Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
• Accepted a bid of $113,925 for a new salt shed from Greystone Construction of Shakopee, Minn. The new structure is being planned for a location on Southwest Sixth St., which the city has identified as the future site of a new public works garage.
• Adopted a resolution to accept a feasibility report and call for a public hearing on the Southeast Fifth Street infrastructure improvement project. The public meeting is set for 5 p.m. on April 27, at the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center.
• Approved a quote for soil borings for the Southeast Fifth Street improvement project at a cost of $3,810 from Braun Intertec of Hibbing. City Consulting Engineer Jim Johnson said the borings would help determine if the manhole covers in the project area can be relocated without encountering bedrock. The covers are currently in the wheel path of the driving lane, according to Johnson.
• Adopted a resolution to apply for a grant of $2,000 from the Dr. Ben Owens Foundation through the Chisholm Community Foundation to help cover the cost of a new LED scoreboard at the Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena.
• Adopted a resolution to reestablish the city’s polling place as the west entrance of the arena.
• Approved a five-year service agreement between the city and Honeywell, of Plymouth for service of heating and cooling components at city owned buildings. The first year of the agreement is at $25,733, and the rate is to be reviewed annually.
• Approved an upgrade on heating and cooling controls from Honeywell at a cost of just less than $19,289. Payments are to bbe spread out over a three-year period.
• Adopted a resolution to authorize the city administrator to apply for up to $500,000 from the Iron Range Resources Community Infrastructure Fiscal Year 2022 grant program to cover the cost of utility improvements on Southwest Fifth Street, the 2022 street mill and overlay project, tuckpointing at the library, addressing the leak on the lower west level of city hall, and mold abatement in the lower level of city hall.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the city administrator to apply for an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) Culture & Tourism grant in the amount of $15,000 for new fascia, soffits, and windows for the fieldhouse at Memorial Park. The city has $15,000 in matching grants for this project.
• Approved the assignment of a ground lease agreement for the St. Louis County Fairgrounds. The city is acting as the administrator for the lease between the St. Louis County Agricultural Society and Iron Range Resources, according to Skraba.
• Approved a variance request from Larry Folstad.The request was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission at its March 15 meeting, according to City Building and Zoning Official Mandy Galli.
• Approved the purchase of laptops and accessories for department heads in the amount of $6,700 and two Tough Books at $924 each for the Police Department, from CW Technologies of Duluth. City Administrator Stephanie Skraba said the city plans to use American Rescue Act funds to cover the cost.
• Accepted the resignation of Margaret Gornick for purposes of retirement, effective June 1.The council thanked Gornick for her service of 11 years with the city.
• Accepted the resignation of Tamara Nevalainen for purposes of retirement, effective May 1.The council thanked Nevalainen for her service of 18 years with the city.
