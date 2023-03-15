CHISHOLM—The Chisholm School Board on Monday officially accepted the resignation of School Superintendent Adrian Norman, effective June 30, for purposes of retirement.
At a working session prior to the school board meeting on Monday, the board came to a consensus that it would like to proceed with an in-house search to find its next superintendent.
“My opinion is we found an awesome superintendent, this board right here, and we can do it again,” Director Cindy Rice said.
Chisholm School Board Chair Bob Rahja, in discussion at the working session on Monday, said Hibbing School Board Chair John Berklich had inquired if the board would be interested in looking at sharing a superintendent position with Hibbing.
Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich is a former Chisholm School District administrator and before being hired in Hibbing in 2019 was the principal at Chisholm High School and Chisholm Elementary. Aldrich had also taught at the elementary level, and was an athletic director for the Chisholm School District.
Rahja acknowledged he was disappointed that Hibbing decided to end an agreement for business office services with Chisholm.
“Our district is big enough and strong enough to continue with our own superintendent,” Rice opined. “I just don’t want to share a superintendent at this time.”
Rahja said it’s “an impossible task” for an individual to run two districts, noting the potential for burn out.
“I don’t think we should entertain that,” Rahja said.
Director Shelly Lappi said she felt the timing wasn’t right for the shared position with Chisholm in the midst of a building project.
Director Mark Casey said he’d be remiss if he didn’t “play devil’s advocate,” and mentioned that Grand Rapids shares a superintendent with Bigfork and is talking with Nashwauk-Keewatin.
With that said, my biggest fear is if they pulled the plug just like they did with the business office,” Casey said, adding there would likely be a clause for either side to end the agreement in a designated amount of time.
Director Danielle Randa-Sauter said she felt there was a need to talk about other items aside from the superintendent’s position—to explain the difference between collaboration and consolidation and to “squash” the rumor mill.
Lappi said there is “a lot of misinformation” going around, and said she didn’t want kids from either district to miss out an opportunities.
Chisholm and Hibbing currently collaborate on a shared Indian Education Home School Liaison position, sports and activities: sports (hosted by Hibbing), robotics (hosted by Chisholm), and transportation to Northland Learning Center (NLC), according to a partial list cited by Rahja.
“There’s money at stake without collaboration and we all need to know that,” Rahja said.
After further discussion the board, with the exception of Rice, expressed an interest in sitting down with the Hibbing School Board in a discussion led by a moderator to talk about areas the two districts currently collaborate on and potential future areas of collaboration. This would be the first time in more than five years that the two boards met exclusively as a whole.
The district is in the design phase of a new preschool through grade six building to be added to the existing high school. A $32 million building bond referendum was passed by voters in November to fund the project. The plan calls for closing the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and Chisholm Elementary.
The board also heard a building update from representatives of the consulting firm InGensa, options for a new bus garage from a representative from Architectural Resources, Inc., heard information from Mike Fredeen, Building and Grounds Supervisor on upgrades needed in the pool area, and a proposal from Barbara Darland of Darland Marketing Solutions, LLC for branding and marketing.
The board took action on the following items at its regular meeting on Monday.
• Accepted the resignation of Beth Sullivan, elementary special education teacher, effective June 2.
• Accepted the hiring of Haylee Baker as a paraprofessional at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary.
• Heard the first reading of Policy 420- Students and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and certain Other Communicable Diseases and Infections.
• Heard the first reading of Policy 421-Gifts to School District Employees and School Board Members.
• Heard the first reading of Policy 422-Policies Incorporated by Reference.
• Heard the first reading of Policy 423-Employee-Student Relationships.
• Heard the first reading of Policy 424-License Status.
• Heard the first reading of Policy 427-Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers.
• A proposal by Darland Marketing Solutions, LLC for communications at a cost of $27,000, over a three-year period failed for lack of a motion.
