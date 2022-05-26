CHISHOLM — Seventh grade science students from Chisholm High School took a field trip on Tuesday to the LaRue Pit in Nashwauk.
Back in December 600 trout eggs were delivered to the science room at CHS, according to Teresa Allen, Dean of Students and Curriculum Director for the Chisholm School District.
Allen introduced the Trout in the School Program at Chisholm High School three years ago in her science classroom and headed it up again this year, with the help of science teacher Jennifer Rolle.
For the past several months, the students made weekly observances and collected data on “Fishy Fridays,” seeing firsthand how the trout hatched and grew from the frye stage to the fingerling stage they were at when released. Approximately 200 fingerlings, of varying lengths — some close to three inches — were released on Tuesday.
A nature scavenger hunt and a picnic lunch were also part of the field trip. Students appeared to embrace the outdoors, finding a spider, butterflies, and even a snake in the scenic area surrounding the mine pit.
For the students and Rolle, the outing on Tuesday was a time to say goodbye to the fish that had become a part of their classroom.
“Personally, it’s bittersweet,” Rolle said, adding that her classroom will be a bit quieter now that the trout are gone.
Rolle said it wasn’t long after the fish began to hatch that they began to show distinct characteristics, and some even became “favorites.”
One fish ate another fish, earning the nickname of “Jaws.” Meanwhile, a fish that appeared to enjoy swimming up and down in the bubbles of the tank’s aerating system was appropriately named, “Mr. Bubbles.”
“It was really fun, and the kids and I looked forward to Fridays,” Rolle said.
One of Rolle’s students said that tadpoles were recently introduced in the classroom, and would help fill the void from now until the end of the school year.
Peter Backstrom, an English teacher at Chisholm High School has also taken an interest in the Trout in the School program, and tagged along for the release on Tuesday.
“Mr. Backstrom is a huge supporter of the program as he is an avid fly fisherman and trout enthusiast,” Allen said. “In future years of the program we are hoping that he can add to it with his knowledge and experience with the sport, as well as his art of tying-flies.”
A part of the lesson on Tuesday involved adjusting the temperature of the water in the cooler used to transport the trout to that of the water in the pit, giving the fingerlings a chance to acclimate before being released into their new environment.
Allen said the fingerlings are a little larger than in past years as the temperature they were raised in was increased, but they are still much smaller than trout typically released by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), raised at their hatcheries. Due to their smaller size, the trout raised by the students are anticipated to have a little higher mortality rate, she noted.
Allen said there are currently more than 60 schools participating in the Trout in the Classroom Program, and the hope is to keep it going.
“At this point we will continue to plan for the program for the 2022-2023 season and hope for the necessary funding to go through on legislation, but if not, the amazing network of volunteers and sponsors will help schools to keep offering this program,”
Allen said it’s her future goal to see an increase of hands-on curriculum, and real world experience added in the district.
“I hope to see this program stay in Chisholm and be allowed to grow into something that inspires not only future outdoor activities but careers and a lifelong sense of stewardship for Minnesota’s lands and waters,” she said.
Allen said the Trout in the Schools Program allows students to see connections between the trout, water resources, the environment, themselves, and their communities.
“Ecological science is the basis for the program as it demonstrates the living and nonliving portions of our ecosystem and how those components are connected within the greater environmental range,” Allen explained. “Ecology is the body of study which is founded in all of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) or even STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) ideals.”
“Science by definition is to know about the world around us, to test and observe it,” she continued. “Technology, engineering, art and math are huge components of ecological science and how we on this planet can improve the future.”
Allen said she and the district supported the trout program this year, and the Minnesota Trout Unlimited Chapters donated the necessary funds for the eggs and shipping, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources supplied the food.
Typically the Trout Unlimited Minnesota organization obtains funding from the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund, which is granted through the Minnesota Legacy and Trust Fund, but that funding wasn’t available for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Allen.
“We are currently writing to our senators asking them to once again support this great hands-on program for our children throughout Minnesota,” Allen said.
