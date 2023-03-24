Chisholm Student presented ExCEL Award

Sean Fleming is honored with the Minnesota High School League ExCEL Award at the Minnesota Girls Basketball Tournament last week in Minneapolis. 

 Photo Submitted

CHISHOLM—Sean Fleming, a junior at Chisholm High School, was honored last week, before a crowd at the Girls High School Basketball Tournament in Minneapolis.

“Being at the game, it was really exciting and a little nerve wracking,” Fleming recalled.

