CHISHOLM—Sean Fleming, a junior at Chisholm High School, was honored last week, before a crowd at the Girls High School Basketball Tournament in Minneapolis.
“Being at the game, it was really exciting and a little nerve wracking,” Fleming recalled.
“Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership—is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service,” as stated on the Minnesota High School League website.
The ExCEL Award recipients are selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota.
Fleming was among 35 recipients of the Minnesota State High School League ExCEL Award. Ellie Norvitch of Virginia is the only other student from our region to be selected for this honor and was featured in a Mesabi Tribune article this past weekend.
Sean is the son of Jennifer and Jeremy Fleming.
“We’re very excited and very proud of him,” Jennifer Fleming said.
Sean was inducted into the National Honor Society this fall, and is a three-sport athlete. He plays football, basketball and baseball for the Chisholm Bluestreaks. He’s also involved in Student council and is on the CHS Knowledge Bowl Team.
After graduating high school, Sean said he plans on going college and is considering a career as a chemical engineer.
