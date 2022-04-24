CHISHOLM — A local organization carrying on the tradition of hunting is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The Chisholm Sportsmen’s Club was founded in 1918, incorporated in 1922, and continues to be an active organization with more than 150 members from Chisholm and the surrounding area.
A 100th Anniversary banquet is set for 5 p.m. on April 30, at Jim’s Sports Club in Chisholm. The event is open to the public. Registration is at the door.
Ron Novoselac joined the club in 1964, and has served as club president for more than four decades.
Novoselac said in recent years the Chisholm Sportsmen’s Club has evolved into a family-oriented organization, with women and kids attending its events most notably the spring banquet, and the annual Crow Feed typically held in September and its annual barbecue, held at the club building and pavilion on the corner of Highway 5 and Hannon Road north of Chisholm.
“When I first started it was all men in 1964,” Novoselac said. “Women weren’t prohibited but also didn’t join. “
Vern Manner serves as the club’s vice president and is also an organizer for the 100th anniversary celebration.
“It’s been an honor to help carry on the tradition and we are hoping to get young people involved, so the club continues far into the future,” Manner said.
Some of the club’s service projects are listed on its Facebook site and include the maintenance of the rifle range north of Chisholm, snowmobile training and the Eddy Eagle Program, gun safety training program and banquet, South Sturgeon rearing pond, stocking game fish in the Sturgeon Chain, the accessible dock on Longyear Lake, Minnesota Volunteer Magazine, Longyear Lake Project, and the annual crow feed.
Volunteers from the Chisholm Sportsmans Club also help out with the youth fishing contest at Longyear Lake typically held in August.
The club has grown throughout the years, and now attracts quite a crowd at its annual Crow Feed that is typically held in September.
Novoselac said the name of the Crow Feed event came about from the old “crow teams’ that would earn points for various animals they harvested, and has nothing to do with the barbecue menu typically served there.
“The banquets are fun, but the crow feed is a trap shoot with barbecuing outside,” Novoselac said. “It’s grown over the years — sometimes we get up to 150 people, depending on the weather.”
Tickets for the banquet are as follows: Men, $20 for meal and $20 for membership; women, $20 for ticket, membership is free; and kids 14 and under, meal and membership is $10. There is a cap of $80 per family for meals and membership.
Tickets will also be sold at the door for prizes and split-the-pot raffles.
A custom engraved Henry Golden Boy .45-70 rifle is being raffled off in commemoration of the club’s 100th Anniversary. Tickets for the raffle are available at Tom & Jerry’s, Keyboard Liquor and Jim’s Sports Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.