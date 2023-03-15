Skaters with the Chisholm Figure Skating Club are presenting their spring show at 7 p.m. this Friday. There is also a matinee at at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Both shows are at Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena in Chisholm.
CHISHOLM—Skaters with the Chisholm Figure Skating Club are rehearsing for their spring skating show.
This year’s show entitled, “Love or Heartbreak Let’s Skate” opens at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 and there’s also a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena in Chisholm.
“We have approximately 90 skaters ready to put on a performance for everybody to enjoy,” said Jason Worlie, Club Treasurer in an email.
Worlie said skaters involved in the show are from beginner up to gold tested in move in the field.
Auvryana Worlie, a sixth grader, recently passed her gold moves in the field test—the highest test level a skater can achieve, and is being presented a jacket and plaque during the show in recognition of this outstanding accomplishment.
The club has five high school seniors who will be showcasing their talents: Gracie Bakkethun, Olivia Hutchings, Hannah Kne, Greta Perpich and Hannah Walto.
Coaches for the Chisholm Figure Skating Club are: Haley Baldwin, Stephanie Bigelow, Ashley Emery, Alyssa Fena, Megan Gornick, Tori Klimek and Michelle Perpich.
Tickets are $6 each and are available at the door.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.