Chisholm Figure skating Club

Skaters with the Chisholm Figure Skating Club are presenting their spring show at 7 p.m. this Friday. There is also a matinee at at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Both shows are at Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena in Chisholm.

 Photo by Rhonda Ratliff

CHISHOLM—Skaters with the Chisholm Figure Skating Club are rehearsing for their spring skating show.

This year’s show entitled, “Love or Heartbreak Let’s Skate” opens at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 and there’s also a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena in Chisholm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments