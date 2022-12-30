CHISHOLM— Before ending his current term as Mayor of Chisholm, John Champa led the city council through approving the city’s 2023 levy and a key vote on the proposed new public safety building.
“It’s been fun,” Champa told the council. “Try to be respectful to each other up here.”
Champa said he feels the council works well together, and “can come up with the right answer most of the time.”
“Mayor, thank you for everything you’ve done and to everyone else, have a happy New Year,” Mayor-Elect and City Councilor Adam Lantz told Champa. Lantz’s sentiments were echoed by other members of the council who in their reports recognized Champa for sharing his expertise.
Champa first ran for office in 1999, “wanting to make a difference” and was voted in for two consecutive terms. Then in 2019 he filed for candidacy again and was elected to his current term.
During the action portion of the meeting the council adopted the final levy at 7%, which is the same amount as the city portion represented on property tax statements mailed out by St. Louis County this fall.
At 7%, the preliminary amount represents an increase of $141,245 above the current levy of $2,159,028, according to figures provided by City Clerk Eileen Zah. Each percent the levy is increased represents an additional $20,177.
Champa said even at 7% the city is operating at about a $250,000 less in 2023 considering fixed costs in the various departments.
Chisholm is losing an estimated $350,000 in fiscal disparity aid and the loss directly impacted taxpayers, Champa said. Even if the city had reduced the levy to zero, “it would change very little,” he noted.
In looking at priorities for 2023, Champa listed completion of a new public safety building to house the city’s police, fire and ambulance services, and the Fifth Street Southwest project.
A motion by Councilor Marty Halverson to set the final levy at 7% was seconded by Councilor Travis Vake and passed unanimously.
The council took up the following other matters on Wednesday.
- Adopted a resolution approving the plans and specifications as well as authorizing the solicitation of bids for the proposed public safety building. If all goes according to plan, the council could start accepting bids in January, 2023 and potentially be awarding prime contracts at its first meeting in February, 2023, according to a memo contained in the council packet.
- Approved the purchase of a Hydromatic 50 horse power pump for the lift station, in the amount of $45,484 plus freight from WW Goetsch Associates.
- Approved an incident/accident reporting policy.
- Approved a five-year contract between the Chisholm Curling Club and the City for the ice arena and field house. The contract is retroactive to July 1 and is set to expire on June 30,2027. The city shall allocate $129,000 in FY 2022 and $130,000 in FY 2023, according to the agreement. Allocations for following years will be determined during the city’s budgeting process, it states.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, the council heard from property owners opposed to proposed zoning changes. At a special meeting last week the council approved the concept of seven zoning changes and two overlay districts and notification of mineral land lease owners of the conditional use permit application. A motion by Lantz to approve the concept was seconded by Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja and passed 3 to 1 with Councilor Marty Halverson voting no. Councilor April Fountain and Councilor Travis Vake were absent.
The council is anticipated to take up the proposed zoning changes at a future meeting, according to City Administrator Stephanie Skraba.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.