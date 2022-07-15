Chisholm set to get new emergency warning technology

CHISHOLM — New technology is being introduced to alert people in Chisholm when there is an emergency.
The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a subscription to Everbridge Instant Alert electronic notification system offered through St. Louis County, and to deactivate the city’s outdated tornado siren.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said the city’s tornado siren is out of date, and hadn’t been tested in recent months mainly due to staffing shortages and a lack of a desk officer.
Prior to that, the desk officer would test the siren on the first Wednesday of each month.
For 2022 the city’s rate is $1,592.50 and is retroactive to the start date, which is yet to be determined. The city is to be billed for a full year starting on April 1. The cost includes free training to city staff and 24/7 customer support.
City Emergency Manager and Ambulance Director Jessica Davis said more information would be sent out to the public ahead of the city going live with the system.
This is not the first time that the city has subscribed to the Everbridge system. Chisholm offered it for a short while and then dropped it because of lack of subscribers. New technology that offers alerts for items such as severe weather, for all people using cell service in the designated area along with a solution to the city’s outdated siren prompted the council to reconsider.
St. Louis County Emergency Manager Duane Johnson presented some of the new technology offered through Everbridge at the meeting on Wednesday.
Johnson said the county is one of the largest users of Everbridge and is happy with the service.
“We’ve been on it six or seven years, and it hasn’t failed us yet,” Johnson said.
Everbridge has applications that can be used internally for the city for items such as call outs for city crews, meeting reminders, etc., and another side that is for communicating with the public.
Johnson said through the integrated public alert and warning system (IPAWS), messages are pushed out through dispatch automatically to cell phone users within the range of an emergency situation.
Johnson said the county also has access to 8,500 contacts through a product called community engagement through voluntary online subscription that can be used by public safety.
IPAWs is an automatic notification system offered through Everbridge and does not require a subscription.
Johnson said in a case of an emergency, such as a tornado or blizzard warning, a circle can be drawn on a map to determine the targeted area. He said all people using the cell tower in that area would receive the information via the county’s 911 emergency communications system.
Local residents not in the area at the time, would not receive any IPAWs alerts, according to Johnson.
Northland Alert is a free subscription option for people who would like to receive informational notifications. To receive notices from Northland Alert, a person would need to subscribe to the service as was the case when Chisholm last subscribed to Everbridge.
Subscribers can choose how they would like the message delivered, whether it’s by text, email, or automated phone call. The system is exclusive to cell service and does not send messages out to landlines.
A motion by Councilor Adam Lantz and second by Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja to approve the Everbridge subscription and to disband the tornado siren was passed unanimously. The council plans to research the cost and feasibility of updating the siren.
The council also took up the following other matters.
• Approved a pay request for $13,469 from Mesabi Bituminous for work completed on the Third Street Northwest Infrastructure Improvement Project.
A motion by Councilor Marty Halverson to approve the payment was seconded by Mikkola-Rahja and passed in a 5 to 1 vote. Vake opposed.
• Approved a pay request of $462,562 from KGM of Angora for work completed on the 2022 Mill and Overlay project.
• Approved the hiring of Cassidy Kampsula as an emergency medical technician for the city run ambulance service.
• Accepted a donation of CPR manikins, four adult manikins and four infant manikins, from Steve Bergerson.
• Approved an agreement between the city and Virginia for advanced life support (ALS) intercept payment. Davis said Hibbing normally provides ALS intercept for Chisholm, and that the matter was to establish a rate in the event Hibbing is unavailable.
• Appointed the following individuals as election judges and officials for the 2022 Primary Elections, General Elections and health care facility voting: Kristi Castagneri, Denise Kealy, Misti Carpenter, Eileen Zah, Deborah Wangensteen, Cheryl Zgonc, Laurie Anderosn, Sheldon Hurlbert, John Palcich, Kay Waite and Mary Nickila. Lantz and Councilor April Fountain abstained as the two have filed for reelection.
• Granted a request from the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce for use of the football field and ambulance services for the Ride Minnesota bicycle ride to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis.
• Approved a gambling permit for Chisholm KIDS PLUS for a ball drop event to be held on Aug 18 at Kiwanis Park.
• Granted a request from the chamber for road closures for Aug. 6 for the Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days parade and car show.
• Approved a gambling permit for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for a raffle to be held on Oct. 15.
• Approved a temporary liquor license for the St. Basil’s Serbian Orthodox Church.
• Adopted a resolution to transfer Lots 30,31 and 32 of block 10 (former Sabin’s site) from the county to the city for economic development.
• Granted a request from Brandon Freeman for the city to pay half of a repair to a sewer later on a property at 123 West Lake St., estimated at $5,200 for the total cost of the repair. The request follows a policy the city put in place last year that covers half of the cost of repairs to sewer lines installed during the turnback project.
• Accepted donations to the library in honor of Elsie Maturi and Sandy Novak.
• Was presented a quarterly financial report from City Clerk Eileen Zah.
• Granted a variance request from Adam and Kim Lantz for a 19 foot setback instead of a 30 foot setback to add onto an existing structure. City Building and Zoning Official Mandy Galli said the request was approved by the Planning Commision and maintains the existing setback. Lantz abstained from the vote, which passed unanimously.
• Granted a request from Todd Schnorr of Schnorr’s Mudfest to block, off from Second Avenue to Third Avenue Southwest, from 8 a.m. Sept. 10 to 2 a.m. Sept. 11 during the fundraiser and ATV ride for Fishing With Vets. The request also included permission to have a band and extend the noise ordinance to 11 p.m. on Sept. 10, and to allow the Bridge of Peace to be blocked off from noon to midnight on Sept. 10 to allow for a fireworks display. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the non-profit Fishing with Vets to provide fishing trips to active military and veterans.
• Granted a request from Bill Hanegmon, Dave Pessenda and Roger Johnson, representing American Legion Post 247 and the Chisholm Beautification Association for proposed improvements to a rest stop on the east northeast end of the Bridge of Peace to develop a Missing In Action Veterans Park. The request included in-kind services from the city for 20 yards of Class 5 to prepare for a cement slab. They also requested permission to move a mining bucket to the Bruce Mine Park that is on display by the lake, and to move the sign listing athletic accomplishments to an area associated with the school. They indicated the school district was receptive to accepting the signage.
• Granted a request from Julie Marinucci on behalf of the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Group to spruce up a city-owned vacant lot at 22 Southwest Lake St.
• Appointed Shelly Valentini to a two-year term on the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Heard concerns from resident Heather Barby during the public participation portion of the meeting about the score of a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) inspection at the Chisholm Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) properties.
• Heard a request from Samantha Smart to purchase a right of way from the city. No action was taken as the council voiced concerns about moving forward with the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.