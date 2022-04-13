CHISHOLM — A new mural created by a student now graces the first floor hallway at Chisholm High School.
Carson Howard, a member of the senior class at CHS, created the mural he entitled, “AEON,” which can be found on a wall near the library on the first floor of the school.
“With this mural, I am hoping to leave my mark on my fellow peers and the students who attend Chisholm High School after me,” Howard wrote in a quote included in this year’s edition of the Ranger Yearbook. “I want ‘AEON’ to inspire students who ask what the meaning is, to look deeper and find their own meaning within some paint on a wall. My hope is that my mural carries that wonder into people’s lives after high school.”
Howard said when he first planned out the mural, he didn’t have a specific meaning in mind, but when he began painting, found what it meant for him.
“I found it’s a romanticized reflection of life on earth,” he said.
The mural contains a large hand, stretched upward surrounded by flowers, with a rainbow above connecting to a starlit sky, and contains intricate details including a butterfly.
“It took me about five months to complete from the sketch-out to signing, but I took my time,” Howard said. “I had a few of my classmates add stars to call their own, and other tips were very helpful in making the piece feel complete.”
From a young age Howard took an interest in art, and he recalled as a preschooler he would draw pictures of his dad’s cars.
“And every year after that I’ve made sure to keep surrounded by art,” he said.
When he wasn’t able to work art into his schedule this fall, Howard found a way to continue his creative outlet by using his study hall time to create and paint the mural.
“It was basically a self-taught course,’ Howard said.
Paint and other materials needed for the mural were provided by the Bluestreak Visual Arts Department.
Howard also kept busy with extracurricular activities as a member of the swimming and cross country teams at CHS, and involvement with Chisholm KIDS PLUS organization based at the school.
This coming August the Chisholm All Class Reunion is planning school tours, where Alumni and visitors will get to view Howard’s artwork up close.
“I’m very excited to share my first big art piece with the community,” Howard said. “With this being my first public piece, I hope that it’s the first of many in the area. For the reunion, it’s nice to know returning alumni will get to see the tradition being carried on.”
Howard said his future plans include attending Mesabi Range College next fall, enrolling in the carpentry program there.
