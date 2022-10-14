CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council has taken another step toward the construction of a new public safety building.

Following the recommendation of a committee consisting of Mayor John Champa, City Administrator Stephanie Skraba, Councilor Marty Halverson and Councilor Adam Lantz, the council voted unanimously to begin negotiations with the Duluth-based firm Adolfson and Peterson for construction management services for the project.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments