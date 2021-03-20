CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School Board this week took another step in the process of hiring an individual to serve in the dual role of school superintendent and elementary principal. The effort comes as Dr. Janey Blanchard, the current superintendent and fourth through sixth grade principal, is planning on retiring in June.
Blanchard was hired in 2017 as superintendent in Chisholm on a three-year contract. Two years later, during a restructuring of the district’s administration, she took on the additional role of principal at Chisholm Elementary.
School Board Chair Bob Rahja told the Tribune Press on Wednesday the goal is to have a new superintendent in place by May.
The school board at a working session this week narrowed down the field of applicants from 11 to six to be interviewed by the school board on March 31.
The six candidates to be interviewed, include: Patrick Bierman, Dan Blankenship, Adam Johnson, Joshua Mailhot, Adrian Norman,
and Rae Villebrun.
“What they have to trust us with is that we are smart enough to pick the right finalists,” Rahja said in an earlier interview. “I’m just hoping that.”
He recently added, “After the 31st, the board will narrow down the list to go for a second interview.”
Now the plan is to involve teachers, non-certified school staff, the public and students in the process, following the interviews. Rahja on Wednesday said he’s excited about moving into the next phase of the selection process, and is looking forward to the future of the district.
