CHISHOLM—Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman came to the Chisholm City Council with a potential zoning request at a special meeting on Monday.
Originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., the special meeting started at about 7:15, following a closed session of the city council to discuss a labor agreement.
Norman told the council that the school district is exploring refurbishing an existing building to store the district’s buses and house some offices, and asked if the numbers are favorable, if the city would “take the barrier of zoning away” to allow it to move forward. The property in question, was later identified by a city councilor as the EH Lawrence building at 6 Southeast First St.
The building in question is grandfathered in as “Industrial” (following certain criteria to retain that zoning status), according to information provided by city officials at an earlier meeting. It’s also part of a Retail overlay approved in concept by the city council in a joint meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission back in December. In order for the school district to use it for its proposed plan it would need to be rezoned to Public Use.
Chisholm Mayor Adam Lantz ultimately directed Norman’s request to the Planning and Zoning Commission, but also made it known he was opposed. Lantz cited a loss of tax revenue for the city if the building were rezoned as Public Use, and a conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan for the downtown.
“I would not support looking at rezoning that,” Lantz said. “Our plan, our vision for downtown, wouldn’t fit any of that.”
In response, Norman questioned why the city had also considered purchasing that building at one time to which Lantz said the city was looking at it as a “short-term” solution for a long-term plan, whereas the school is looking at a “long-term” solution for a short-term plan.
Norman said the existing bus garage is slated to be razed in 2025, and received the lowest rating of all of the district’s buildings. The stalls in the current building aren’t long enough to accommodate a standard bus, so the district is ordering custom buses at an additional cost, he noted. There are holes in the sheetrock of the existing bus garage to fit the mirrors of the buses.
A new bus garage is estimated at $3.3 million and was taken out of the equation of the $32 million building bond referendum project passed by voters back in November, according to Norman. He said the garage and other items not directly impacting students were taken out to stay within the budget.
Retrofitting the proposed building to serve as a bus garage in addition to housing the superintendent’s office and the school district’s business office would be considerably less money than to even build just a basic cold storage building to house the buses, Norman said in an interview last Thursday. In addition to the proposed site in Chisholm, the district looked into two existing buildings in neighboring communities, he noted.
Norman said the proposal had not yet gone before the school board because it’s early in the exploratory phase. He said he had met with representatives from the city, including the mayor and public works director prior to the special meeting.
Chisholm School Board Chair Bob Rahja attended the meeting last Wednesday but did not address the council.
All but the mayor and one city councilor said Wednesday was the first time they’ve heard the school was looking at the proposed building. During discussion some councilors suggested alternate sites to build a new bus garage including the Industrial Park, but none offered an alternative existing building for consideration.
Building and Zoning Official Mandy Galli said it is the property owner that would need to fill out a request for rezoning and submit it to the Planning Commission. The Commission’s next meeting is at 4 p.m. on March 6.
No action was taken.
At its regular meeting last Wednesday the council heard from city workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees about the cost of insurance benefits.
During the public comment portion the meeting the council heard concerns about from city employees represented by AFSCME Local 536. AFSCME president Leonard Pahule said the increases the city has given on past contracts isn’t keeping up with the cost of insurance premiums. The union is asking for the same insurance contributions afforded to city employees outside of the bargaining unit.
The AFSCME workers are currently working under an expired contract while negotiating with the city, according to City Administrator Stephanie Skraba.
The council took action on the following items at the meeting last week.
• Approved a Family Medical Leave policy.
• Accepted the resignation of firefighter Patrick Eide.
•Declared Sled the City a city-wide festival for Feb. 25. The declaration allows alcoholic beverages outside of establishments in the designated area of the event.
•Recessed to a closed session in compliance with MN Statute 13D.05 to discuss a labor agreement.
