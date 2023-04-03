CHISHOLM—A new SmartLab studio is paving the way for a new opportunities to students at Chisholm High School.
The project was made possible with a $40,000 education grant from Lake Country Power.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman applied for the grant, and the district was recently informed that it was approved for the funds. Representatives from the district received an invitation to accept the grant at the utility company’s annual meeting in April.
“(We’re) very thankful for Lake Country Power and their education grant,” Norman said. “This will benefit Chisholm students tremendously.”
Norman, in an email on Wednesday said the lab will allow for a journalism class at the high school, along with professional student led newscasts, videos, and eventually possibly play by play of events.
On Monday the Chisholm School Board accepted the grant from Lake Country Power, along with a proposal from SmartLab Learning for $59,075 for a SmartLab Studio. The proposal includes furniture, equipment, and provisions for a one-camera studio; access to online studio curriculum and instructional resources; professional installation and set up of the SmartLab studio including software and network integration, and two days of onsite personal professional development.
Norman said installation and training for new studio is scheduled to begin in August of this year.
Students enrolled in the journalism class will receive high school credit for the course. Other benefits as listed on information from SmartLab are 21st Century problem solving, communication, collaboration, creativity, technology, critical thinking and hands-on learning.
Curriculum for the studio has more than 100 fully articulated titles, including video production, graphic design, project management, publishing, portfolio development, tools and templates for authentic assessments, broadcasting, teaming and collaboration.
The new studio is planned to be set up in the SmartLab currently located at Chisholm Elementary and is being introduced exclusively at the high school level when school starts in the fall.
The board also took up the following other matters on Monday.
• Accepted a quote from DSC Communications for $34,793 for digital bus radios. The district’s current bus radio system is obsolete.
• Accepted a quote from Horizon Commercial Pools for $9,9668 for demolition of the existing filters and pump at the high school pool. The project is anticipated to take about 10 days once it’s started, according to information provided at the board meeting.
• Accepted a quote from Horizon Commercial Pools for $45,075 to update the swimming pool and filter at the high school.
• Accepted the resignation of Brady Boehm from his position as Pep Club Advisor.
• Hired Christine Olson as a long-term substitute at Chisholm Elementary, from April 11 to approximately June 3.
• Hired Robert Kepler as an afternoon bus driver/custodian, effective April 3.
• Heard the second reading of the following policies: Policy 420-Students and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and other Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions; Policy 421-Gifts to Employees and School Board Members; Policy 422-Policies Incorporated by Reference; Policy 423-Employee-Student Relationships; Policy 424-License Status; and Policy 427-Workload limits for Certain Special Education Teachers.
All of the agenda items were adopted in unanimous votes. Director Mark Casey voted no to adopting the agenda, and had voiced concerns about not having adequate time to read through last minute additions.
