CHISHOLM—Property owners in the Chisholm School District can expect to see an increase in their final property tax statements mailed out in the spring, compared to preliminary tax statements sent out by St. Louis County this fall.
The Chisholm School Board adopted and certified the final 2022 payable 2023 levy at the maximum amount during a truth-in-taxation meeting held last week.
At 1,989,127.77 the levy represents an increase of $903,997.52, or about 83.31 percent from the payable 2022 levy, according to figures provided by Alex Kaczor, Hibbing School Business Manager, who also serves as the business manager for the Chisholm School District.
“The board approved the proposed levy at maximum in September of $1,018,586.62. Following the passage of the special election building referendum question, the new maximum is $1,989,127.77,” Kaczor explained in an email on Monday.
“After voting “yes” on the special election questions, voters authorized the school district to increase its taxing authority, or the limit,” Kazor states in a presentation prepared for the truth-in-taxation hearing.”This is why the levy limit is greater than the proposed limit, adding $970k, from the proposed.”
Without the building bond referendum, Kaczor said the school district levy at the maximum rate would have shown a slight decrease compared to the 2022 levy, mainly due to a change in the levy for other post employment (OPEB) retiree benefits.
On Nov. 8 voters approved a building bond referendum project for up to $32 million to create one new early childhood through sixth grade school at the high school and improve high school athletic and activities spaces and infrastructure to address significant maintenance costs the district is incurring with its three existing buildings. The plan involves closing the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and Chisholm Elementary.
The estimated annual impact is $274.01 on a residential homestead property valued at $100,000, according to data provided by the school business office.
More information on the building bond referendum is available online at cpsreferendum.org.
As presented, the district’s 2023 budget projects a deficit of $509,783.
The pay 2023 levy accounts for about 16 percent of the district’s budget with about 84 percent coming from all other sources.
The Chisholm School District is anticipated to receive $463,862 in taconite levy dollars in 2023, compared to $505,608 in 2022.
“Taconite levy is adjusted based on a three-year average production,’’ Kaczor said in his presentation. “If production goes up, taconite adjustment goes up.”
A breakdown of district expenses shows the majority, or 45% goes toward salaries and wages, followed by benefits at 18%, purchased services at 16%, etc.
The board addressed the following other matters at its meeting last Monday.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of the district’s general obligation school building bonds (Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program); authorizing the negotiation for the sale of such bonds; covenanting and obligating the district to be bound by and to use the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.55 to guarantee the payment of the principal and interest on such bonds: and declaring the official intent of the district to reimburse certain expenditures from the proceeds of bonds to be issued by the district.
•Approved a proposal by Endressen Sound Company, Inc. of Proctor, for $5,709.94 for a video monitoring system at the Chisholm Elementary.
