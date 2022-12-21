CHISHOLM—Property owners in the Chisholm School District can expect to see an increase in their final property tax statements mailed out in the spring, compared to preliminary tax statements sent out by St. Louis County this fall.

The Chisholm School Board adopted and certified the final 2022 payable 2023 levy at the maximum amount during a truth-in-taxation meeting held last week.

