CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District is one of eight recipients from across the state selected for a Perpich Center for Arts Education 2023 through 2025 Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP) cohort.

"I am honored that the grant that I wrote for our district has been selected by Perpich," Elizabeth Carroll Art Instructor at Chisholm High School said in an email on Friday. "Having their guidance and support is a wonderful opportunity for our community."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments