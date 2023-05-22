CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District is one of eight recipients from across the state selected for a Perpich Center for Arts Education 2023 through 2025 Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP) cohort.
"I am honored that the grant that I wrote for our district has been selected by Perpich," Elizabeth Carroll Art Instructor at Chisholm High School said in an email on Friday. "Having their guidance and support is a wonderful opportunity for our community."
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman also shared his thoughts on the honor.
“Chisholm ISD 695 Public Schools is honored to be selected by Perpich Center for Arts Education for their 2023-2025 CAPP cohort," Chisholm Superintendent Adrian Norman said in a press release. "Together, with all stakeholders, our community will work hard to create a Comprehensive Arts Plan for our students. Our goal is to bring a comprehensive Pre-K –12 Fine Arts Strategic Plan into our schools to be implemented over the next three years. Thank you to all individuals who have agreed to participate in this process.”
The Chisholm School District CAPP team is composed of the following: Elementary Principal Karla Winter as the district administrator and liaison between the district and Perpich Center for the Arts, and Carroll and Robbi Albert as cochairs. They are also looking for members of the public to help develop the Pre-K-12 Fine Arts Strategic Plan for the district.
"We are looking for members who have a dance background, music background, theater background, visual arts background, and cultural background and anyone who is passionate about creating a comprehensive arts plan for Chisholm Schools," Carroll said.
"Robbi and I will be leading the program during our three-year relationship with the Perpich Center for the Arts," Carroll said. "We feel honored to bring this opportunity to our district and community so that we can enrich the lives of all K-12 students at ISD 695."
Carroll said being selected for the cohort is a "big deal" for the district as it's a statewide honor, and the Perpich Center for Arts Education is recognized by the State of Minnesota as the governing agent for arts education.
Other districts selected for the CAPP cohort are Bluffview Monessori (Winona), Central Public Schools, Duluth Public Schools, Hopkins Public Schools, MACCRAY Public Schools, St. Cloud Area School District, and Yellow Medicine East Schools.
Examples of arts education improvements through the CAPP planning process in school districts and communities include:
• Development of leaders in arts education
• Added arts staffing and/or added programming in underserved arts areas (media arts, theater, and/or dance)
• Professional development opportunities for district arts staff
• New and/or updated arts facilities
• Policies adopted to support arts education
• Stronger school/community collaborations including partnership with arts and community organizations
“We are incredibly excited to welcome eight new school districts to the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program for the 2023-2025 cohort,” said Kristi Johnson, CAPP Specialist at Perpich Center for Arts Education in a press release. “They join the over 230 school districts that have been served by the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program since its inception in 1983. CAPP success demonstrates that the effort of a broad-based district arts team is essential to the development of a sound and sustainable plan for arts education. We look forward to working with and providing technical and financial assistance to guide these eight school districts in addressing school and community arts education needs!”
With the help of this Perpich Professional Development program, school districts form a CAPP committee of district and community stakeholders (arts specialists, administrators, parents, classroom teachers, community members, and/or students) with an active and wide-ranging interest in the arts and arts education, according to the press release. This local CAPP committee has the responsibility to create a comprehensive arts education plan approved by the local school board, the district, and the community.
The Chisholm School District CAPP team is looking for public input to develop a comprehensive preschool-K-12 Fine Arts Strategic Plan. Members of the community who have a dance background, music background, visual arts background, and cultural background and anyone who is passionate about creating a comprehensive arts plan for Chisholm Schools is asked to email Betsy Carroll with any questions and interest in being part of this process at ecarroll@chisholm.k12.mn.us.
