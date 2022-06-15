Chisholm School District holds final engagement meeting

CHISHOLM – The Chisholm School District last week held its third and final community engagement meeting at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
An estimated 50 people attended the event, where a discussion took place related to a potential operating referendum and building bond election this November.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman on Monday said the district is having a comprehensive survey and informational flier prepared that it plans to distribute to all community members in the near future.
“This feedback will help the board guide next steps,” Norman said.
If the board chooses to move forward, the plan would then need to go before the Minnesota Department of Education.
“The commissioner has, by statute, 60 days in which to provide a school facility project with a positive, negative or unfavorable review and comment,” Norman explained in a timeline provided via email on Tuesday. “Given the 20-day publication deadline prior to a bond referendum and additional lead time that may be necessary for local publication, review and comment submissionsions should be received by the MDE at least 90 days prior to a planned bond referendum. It has been a long-standing policy that the timeline for commissioner approval halts if required components of the review and comment document are missing.”
A 23-member community task force formed since the first community engagement meeting held in February selected Option 3A, a plan to “right size” the school district, as its top pick as a potential solution to the district’s aging school buildings. That option was also ranked first among all other groups, including teachers, Norman noted.
Option 3A involves selling the Vaughan-Steffensrud, demolishing the Chisholm Elementary building and the carpenter shop and boiler room, and adding a new early childhood through sixth grade addition.
This option also addresses safety concerns with the separate bus/parent drop off area, and includes a new bus garage ($2.2 million), new outdoor play area/green space.
There are major needs that aren’t included in this plan including ventilation upgrades in the classrooms/shops ($7.9 million), ventilation upgrades at the auditorium ($2.2 million), various deferred maintenance scopes, auditorium seat refurbishment ($460,000), a new six-lane swimming pool and renovation of existing pool to usable space ($8.1 million).
Another issue is that the Chisholm School District operating levy is set to expire in 2024.
“Operating levies may only be used to fund day-to-day operations — things like books and materials, technology, and the general operation of the district,” Norman explains in a letter on the district’s website. “We will need to, at the very least, renew that operating levy to continue to provide for our children at our current level.”
Cost and limited funding are factors the district is facing while coming up with a plan to move forward. The district has approximately $32 million available for bonding capacity and must prioritize improvements within this amount, according to information provided by the district.
In the meantime, the district is seeking other funding sources.
More than $7 million of deferred maintenance infrastructure needs were identified at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary, the district’s newest building built in 1958; More than $18 million were identified at Chisholm Elementary, the district’s oldest building constructed in 1913; and approximately $17.5 million at the high school, a building that dates back to 1924, according to information provided at an earlier meeting. It was noted that the amount listed for Chisholm Elementary does not include any space remodels to address any educational adequacy needs.
The school district receives $300,000 in long-term facilities maintenance revenue (LTFMR) annually, but $200,000 of this budget is already committed to current bonded facility projects. That leaves only $100,000 per year available until those bonds mature in FY2039.
The district has already spent more than $100,000 in emergency repairs this past year alone, and is still experiencing a host of ongoing issues in each building.
The district continues to explore a variety of funding options and is keeping its eye on a bill introduced in the regular legislative session this year that would create a new Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) fund and allocate $7 to $8.5 million to the district over the next 10 years, from 2024-2034 to assist with much needed improvements.
“Our bills made it as part of the final tax bill, but the state legislators have not come together in a special session,” Norman noted.
It was also noted in the information provided on Thursday that the IRRRB could potentially assist with demolition costs from another IRRRB fund, if needed.
