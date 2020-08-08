CHISHOLM — Earlier this week, the Chisholm School Board made a split decision to approve the district plan for learning to take place in-person when school resumes this fall.
Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard and school board directors made it clear during the special online meeting on Wednesday that their decision ahead of the board was a difficult one and they would not be able to please everybody in the community.
The board had three resolutions to consider: support of face-to-face learning, support distance online learning and hybrid of the in-person and online.
Earlier in the meeting Blanchard said it’s a possibility that if there is an outbreak, the district, or certain grade levels may need to revert to distance learning. If that were to happen, Blanchard said she would give parents as much advance notice as possible.
At times the online school board meeting had upward of 50 people logging in from a city of 5,000 residents. Teachers, parents and students anxiously awaited the board’s decision. No one addressed the board during the public participation portion of the
meeting, but the board did hear from a parent at an earlier session who expressed support of face-to-face learning. Some of those tuning in took advantage of the chat option of the online meeting to pose questions.
Director Jacelyn Corradi Simon, who supported the motion, said while the survey data is important, there are also compelling guidelines from the state for the 2020-2021 school year for face-to-face learning.
Before the meeting, School Board Chair Bob Rahja said there will be shared responsibility involving parents, teachers and the school janitorial staff. “Just remember, it’s a shared responsibility, not to blame the school district,” Rahja said.
Clarice Sever, director of the school board, talked prior to the meeting about the overwhelming support from parents and teachers surveyed for a face-to-face method of learning versus distance learning or a hybrid of in-person and distance learning, while referencing a directive from the state requiring all districts to offer distance learning in the upcoming school year as an option for parents who desire an online option.
Sever was also concerned for the parents of school-age children who work essential jobs, making distance learning a challenge.
School survey
Under the state model, rates of coronavirus cases from 0 to 9, are acceptable to offer face to face instruction provided the district implements the required health and safety practices, Corradi Simon pointed out. As of Wednesday, greater St. Louis County has a bi-weekly case update per 10,000 people of 3.5 for the period of July 12-15, according to information posted on the county Health Department website.
During the meeting, Blanchard shared the results of recent surveys and COVID-19 data prior to the vote on Wednesday. Of 440 respondents, 44.2 percent of parents preferred face-to-face learning, 32 percent indicated they preferred distance learning and 26 percent favored a hybrid. Of teachers surveyed, 37 percent preferred face-to-face, 42 percent preferred a hybrid and 22 percent favored distance learning.
Blanchard also shared results of a question posed to parents regarding transportation. Of those surveyed, 67 percent plan to transport their child and 33 percent indicated they needed busing, she said.
After casting the lone vote against face-to-face learning, Director Shelly Lappi acknowledged that the option provides the ‘best of both worlds,’ being parents do have the option for distance learning. “Who knows where we will be in a month,” Lappi added.
Blanchard and directors agreed of the uncertainty that lies ahead.
Getting ready for the new school year
In advance of school resuming this fall, the district has taken some steps and still has more work to get ready.
Blanchard said one of the first things the district did was measure out classrooms to figure out the maximum number of students in each class to allow for social distancing.
Setting up a schedule for cleaning and sanitizing is a priority. Blanchard said she plans to have certain cleaning tasks scheduled and documented, for example wiping down handrails after students enter or exit the building, and cleaning the bathrooms a minimum of three times per day.
Chisholm High School Principal Mark Morrison on Wednesday said the high school is working on a block schedule with a six period day, versus the traditional seven period day. Morrison said the school is working on a block schedule with six periods a day versus the traditional seven period day. Other plans are in the works to abide by social distancing and reduce student traffic in the hallways.
The school board is anticipating adopting policies for the 2020-2021 school year, reflective of the face-to-face learning model approved by the board on Wednesday, at its next meeting on Monday.
