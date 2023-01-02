featured Chisholm School District ends FY 2022 with a surplus By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE Jan 2, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHISHOLM—The Chisholm School Board approved the district’s FY 2022 Audit Financial Report at a special meeting held Thursday in the boardroom at Chisholm Elementary.Chisholm School Business Manager Alex Kazcor said the Chisholm School District showed an increase in its unreserved fund balance of 23% for FY 2022.The district monitoring expenditures and the use of federal COVID funding were attributed to the increase in the fund balance, according to the financial report.“Various COVID relief funds were used for summer school COVID testing, technology, salaries, and benefits,” Kaczor noted.The number of students served in FY 2022 was 676, which is a decrease of nine from 2021-2022, according to Kaczor.Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman said with elementary and secondary school emergency relief (ESSER) funds the district received included in the surplus, the numbers are deceiving.In other matters, the board:• Approved a proposal from Hudl in the amount of $8,700 to provide tools for coaches and athletes to review game footage and improve team play.The FY 2022 Audit Financial Report and related documents can be viewed on the district’s website at www.chisholm.k12.mn.us. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chisholm School Board District Finance Bank Balance Boardroom Report Audit Policy Fund Summer School Relief Covid School Alex Kazcor Education Kaczor Increase Work Sport Audit Financial Report Accounting Elementary And Secondary School Emergency Relief Adrian Norman Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Karen Jo Marino Edward ‘Mike’ ‘Chubby’ Zallar William H. Hecomovich Jean F. Corradi Joette Marie Collyard Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
