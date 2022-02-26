Chisholm School District conducts public meeting

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District conducted a public discussion about the district’s future at a meeting on Wednesday, at Valentini’s Supper Club.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman said about 80 community members participated in the event, which included a free meal.
“I felt it was a productive night and very healthy discussion on their thoughts regarding the school district,” Norman said. “I’m looking forward to the upcoming sessions.”
At the meeting district officials shared Phase 1 of its strategic plan, which involved academic and financial goals identified in 2021. The district is now entering Phase 2, which Norman said is a “deep dive” into the district’s facilities and finance.
“We asked people to be part of a task force to take a deeper look at data and help guide the school board’s work,” Norman said.
The meeting was the first of three public feedback meetings the district plans to hold. Dates and times have yet to be determined for the next two meetings.
The next phase involves planning meetings.
Here’s a look at the district’s academic and financial goals for the district established in 2021 that were shared at the meeting on Wednesday
Bluestreaks’ Community:
• Create a “school district” (not individual buildings) related to policies and procedures.
• Build community awareness and relationships through district-wide events (multi-student aged/multi-teacher discipline/multi-community member) Community & Commerce Connections.
• Create an umbrella for community connections: service project, education to careers, internships with local businesses, business council, local businesses coming to our schools.
• Provide students an opportunity to learn about community businesses.
• Job Connections.
• Job Shadowing.
Current relevant curriculum:
• Create protocol and implementation of curriculum review. Allow teachers to have a district-wide conversation to help drive the updating of curriculum.
• Provide students more choices to improve their life skills and use of technology.
• Track to AA, College in the Schools.
• Update math, science, social studies curriculum.
• Establish Foods and Consumer Science (FACS) curriculum.
• Create an environment of differentiated learning.
• Hands-on learning (life skills).
• Phy-ed instruction daily pre-K.
• Update and align curriculum.
District wide diverse technology:
• Consistent technology and training (for teachers and students).
• Update technology Pre K-12.
Empowering Communications and Resources:
• Assign a school board member to Vaughan-Steffensrud and Chisholm Elementary and a school board member to each student council at the high school, grades seven-12.
Inspiring student-centered spaces.
• Adaptable atmosphere.
• Update physical environment – flexible seating, etc.
• Cosmetic updates - FRESH.
Social Emotional Support:
• Adaptable atmosphere.
• Increase mental health resources.
• Purchase Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum for PreK-sixth grade.
Attract and retain quality staff:
• More teachers with master’s degree to teach College in the Schools to keep Post Secondary Education Option (PSEO) students.
• Offer competitive salaries for staff.
• Reduce health insurance costs and offer a wellness program.
• Provide teacher training/incentives and stop overloads to allow for innovation.
• Offer tuition reimbursement or incentive packages to staff.
• Keep transportation under district control.
Achieve and Sustain Financial Wealth:
• Support (Pre-K-12) schools in our community passing an operating referendum (The district’s current operating referendum is set to drop off in 2024).
• Search and apply for grants to subsidize various programs.
• Create an ongoing community engagement taskforce to create an engaging and educational campaign to involve stakeholders in passing the referendum.
• Strengthen partnerships within the community.
• Open schools for more public functions.
Improve facilities:
• Pass facilities, referendum to create more community spaces (gyms, recreational areas, tech center, etc.).
• Open schools for more public functions.
Improve student-focused opportunities:
• Co-op or individually offer new extracurricular activities along with bringing back some of the old.
• Offer more advanced classes at the secondary level.
• Provide state of the art technology.
• Provide a pathway to an Associate of Arts (A.A.) degree.
• Allocate yearly funding for a curriculum director and curriculum cycle.
• Enhance early childhood offerings and offer full day services.
• Build or find space to offer special education services in the district.
• Offer better lunches.
• Increase vocational offerings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.