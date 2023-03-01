Hands-on learning hub for STEM lessons

A SMART Lab was introduced at the start of this school year at Chisholm Elementary School.

 Mark Sauer

CHISHOLM—The Chisholm School District issued a press release on Monday highlighting the district’s vision for education from early childhood through high school graduation.

Following the passing of a $32 million bond referendum passed in fall 2022, the district has been working on an approved facility construction plan and modernizing its curriculum.

