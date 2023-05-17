CHISHOLM—The Chisholm School Board has elected a new school board chair, and is negotiating with one of the district’s administrators on a three-year contract as Superintendent of Schools.
At a special meeting held Monday the school board accepted Director Bob Rahja’s resignation from the office of school board chair, retroactive to May 10. In his resignation letter submitted to the board last week Rahja said he intends to serve out the remainder of his current term. A motion by Rahja to accept his resignation was seconded by Director Mark Casey and passed unanimously.
Rahja has served on the board for 23 years, and as chair for the past several. His current term began on Jan 1, 2021 and is set to conclude on Dec. 31, 2024, according to information included on the school district’s website.
The board at that same meeting elected Casey to serve as its new chair in a 5 to 0 decision with Rahja abstaining. Director Jacelyn Corradi Simon, the pro-tem clerk also received a nomination as chair.
Casey is in his first term as director and ran unopposed in a special election in 2020, receiving 2,018 votes. It was noted by Simon on Monday that Casey had completed the required Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) training making him eligible to serve as chair.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman submitted his resignation for purposes of retirement earlier this year, and is set to retire on July 1. A subsequent superintendent search conducted by the school board netted six candidates, and all three that were selected by the board to be interviewed declined the invitation.
On Monday the school board voted to hire Mark Morrison as Superintendent of Schools, effective July 1, 2023 through July 1, 2026. The motion made by Director Shelly Lappi and supported by Director Danielle Randa-Sauter was approved 5 to 0 and is contingent on successful completion of a negotiated contract, and calls for Morrison to be paid on a daily rate of pay for any days worked prior to July 1, based on the negotiated salary. Rahja abstained.
Morrison is the principal at Chisholm High School and was first hired to the district in 2013 and served as an assistant principal and athletic director. He’s been in his current position since 2019.
The board also approved a three-year professional leave of absence by Morrison from his position as high school principal, effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026. A motion by Lappi to approve the request was seconded by Simon and passed 5 to 0 with Rahja abstaining.
The board held a special meeting on May 5 to discuss options for filling the superintendent vacancy. That discussion continued at the regular board meeting on May 8, where Rahja and directors present appeared to be at odds on the path forward. Director Randa-Sauter was absent from the May 8 meeting.
On Monday Simon thanked Rahja for his years of service as the board chair, acknowledging the additional responsibilities and time constraints of the chair.
Simon’s sentiment was echoed by others on the board, including Casey who suggested the board consider implementing a rotation for the board chair at its reorganizational meeting in January, following a practice similar to what the St. Louis County Commissioners and the Iron Range Resources Board does.
Rahja supported Casey’s recommendation and said the school board once had a two-year rotation for chair, but a pattern developed in the past several years where the board voted in support of retaining officer positions.
“I agree with you, I think it’s time that the other members stepped up and learn the roles that come with that,” Rahja said.
Simon concurred, adding that a rotation would lend an opportunity for board directors to “keep it fresh” and bring their individual talents to the board.
Rahja said whoever the chair is has to be willing to work together and get along with the superintendent, adding that the chair is a very confidential position.
Casey addressed the public during the discussion portion of the meeting on Monday.
“We can’t please everyone, because if we try to please everyone we’re not doing our jobs,” Casey said. He went on to say that the board tries to make best educated decision for all of us, mainly the students, staff and the community.
Randa-Sauter weighed in and reminded people to that when they approach a director with a concern, to remember they are “one of six votes,” encouraging them to reach out to all six.
