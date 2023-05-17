Mark Morrison

The Chisholm School Board on Monday voted to hire Chisholm High School Principal Mark Morrison as Superintendent of Schools, pending successfully negotiating a three-year contract.

CHISHOLM—The Chisholm School Board has elected a new school board chair, and is negotiating with one of the district’s administrators on a three-year contract as Superintendent of Schools.

At a special meeting held Monday the school board accepted Director Bob Rahja’s resignation from the office of school board chair, retroactive to May 10. In his resignation letter submitted to the board last week Rahja said he intends to serve out the remainder of his current term. A motion by Rahja to accept his resignation was seconded by Director Mark Casey and passed unanimously.

