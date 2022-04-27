Chisholm School Board OKs reductions

CHISHOLM – The Chisholm School Board continues to work on balancing the district’s budget.
In a cost saving measure on Monday the board approved the elimination of three positions — a 1.0 full time equivalent Class II Secretary position at the Chisholm Elementary, retroactive to April 23 and two 1.0 library paraprofessional positions, effective June 2.
School Superintendent Adrian Norman said the actions did not result in a loss of jobs. He said the secretary position is being eliminated through attrition due to retirement, and the library paras would be retained.
“They will still have a position as a para in the district but the two library specific positions will be eliminated,” Norman said.
At its April 11 meeting the school board adopted a resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions and programs.
Alex Kaczor, who serves as the district’s business manager, said at that time that the district’s general fund deficit was projected at $352,177. Kaczor is the business manager for the Hibbing School District and provides business manager services for Chisholm through an agreement between the two districts.
The school district continues to work on its 2022-2023 budget and is looking at ways to prevent deficit spending.
The board also addressed the following matters on Monday.
• Approved reducing .2 full time equivalent (FTE) overloads for high school teachers: Betsy Carroll, Nick Milani and Kim Yuretich for the 2022-2023 school year. The reduction puts the teachers at 1.0 FTE.
Overloads are determined by student enrollment in specific classes, and are traditionally reduced at the end of the school year to be reviewed by the school board for the next school year.
• Accepted the resignation of Mary Petron from her second grade teaching position for purposes of retirement, effective June 3.
• Accepted the resignation of Phil Bishop from his position as operating engineer/custodian for purposes of retirement, effective Aug. 5.
• Approved a posting for a 1.0 FTE high school science teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Granted an extension of three months to a leave of absence for Caroline Podlogar.
• Approved transferring a balance of $650.95 from the Class of 2021 student activity account to the Class of 2022 account. It was noted that all of the Class of 2021 bills have been paid.
• Approved a contract between the district and Big Stone Gap Therapies, Inc. to provide athletic training services for the 2022-2023 school year at a base rate of $2,090 for athletic training services one day a week in the training room during the school year for up to 1.0 hour each visit, and providing an educational service presentation at all preseason parent meetings for all sports as arranged by the athletic directors and the coaches, according to the agreement.
The agreement also includes a $60 per hour fee for event coverage.
• Heard from Mark Casey about options to fundraise for a new swimming pool at the high school. Casey acknowledged a fundraising effort wouldn’t likely generate adequate money to pay for a new pool, but could potentially provide matching funds for grants that require a match. No action was taken.
