Chisholm School Board fills temporary board vacancy

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School Board conducted a special meeting on Wednesday for the purpose of appointing an individual to fill a temporary vacancy on the school board.
At a working session before and after its regular meeting on March 14 the board interviewed a field of four applicants: Mark Casey Ronald Augustson, Jillaine Higgins and Shannon Kishel-Roche. A fifth applicant, Seraphia Gravelle was absent.
Board Chair Bob Rahja on Wednesday briefly reviewed the process for nominations and voting, beforing calling for nominations from the board.
Director Danielle Randa-Sauter was the first to answer the call, nominating Casey. Lappi followed, nominating Kishel-Roche. There were no other nominations.
In a roll call vote, Casey received a 3-2 majority, and as the first nominee with a majority vote was nominated.
A resolution to appoint Casey as a temporary school board director for a period starting on April 27 and concluding on Jan. 2, 2023 followed the vote for nominations on Wednesday and passed unanimously.
Should Casey have an interest in serving beyond Jan. 2, he would have to file for candidacy and be elected by voters in the Nov. 8 General Election.
During discussion the board acknowledged they had a tough choice between the individuals nominated on Wednesday.
The board also expressed they were grateful to all of the applicants for showing an interest in the district.
“That is what we need, we need people to step up,” Director Cindy Rice said. “This school cannot run itself — we have to have people out there who are willing to support us and to step up.”
The board is anticipating adopting a formal resolution to appoint Casey at its April 25 meeting, and if there are no objections, Casey is to be sworn in and take his place on the board on May 9.
Rice volunteered to mentor Casey for his new role as there is no Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) training being offered in timing with the transition.
