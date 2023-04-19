CHISHOLM—The Chisholm School Board is hoping to have a search completed for the next superintendent of schools by next month.
Adrian Norman, the district’s current superintendent of schools, is set to retire at the end of June.
The school board is conducting an in-house search and established an April 15 deadline for applicants. Six individuals have applied for the position, according to the district.
At its regular meeting last Tuesday the board came up with a timeline for interviews concluding on May 10 when the board plans to announce its top pick. The board normally conducts meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, but the first meeting in April was delayed by one day due to Easter Monday.
In addition to the school board, representatives from the AFSCME Union, Education Minnesota-Chisholm (the teachers union), students, and general public are part of the interview process. The process is similar to the one used when Norman was hired in 2021.
The board also took up the following other matters on Tuesday.
• Approved an agreement between the district and Watson Consulting Group for management services related to the district’s interest in pursuing and identifying areas for collaboration between the district and the Hibbing School District. The cost of the services are to be billed on an hourly basis not to exceed $7,200, according to the agreement. Iron Range Resources if providing funding to cover the cost, according to Chisholm School Board Chair Bob Rahja.
In a related matter, the board discussed meeting with Tom Watson to discuss ideas for collaboration on June 12, depending on availability.
• Accepted the resignation of Jennifer Crotteau as Key Club advisor, effective June 2.
• Adopted a resolution directing administration to make recommendations in programs and positions. It was noted that this was an annual requirement of the board and did not reflect any subsequent action.
• Adopted the following policies: Policy 421-Gifts to Employees and School Board Members; Policy 422-Policies Incorporated by Reference; Policy 423-Employee-Student Relations; Policy 424-License Status; Policy 427-Workload Limits For Certain Special Education Teachers.
• Discussed school board training with the district’s attorney. The board is considering a date in July. No action was taken.
