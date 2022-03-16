CHISHOLM — Four individuals were interviewed for a chance to fill a vacancy on the Chisholm School Board on Monday during working sessions held before and after the board’s regular meeting.
Clarice Sever, a board director with 25 years of experience, resigned last month. Sever was the board clerk at the time of her resignation, and said she wanted to devote more of her personal time to her family.
During separate 15-minute interviews, the board posed a series of four identical, predetermined questions to applicants: Mark Casey, Ronald Augustson, Shannon Kishel-Roche and Jillaine Higgins. A fifth applicant Seraphia Gravelle was not present.
Confidential secretary Lisa Aldrich tallied the board’s votes on Monday, and is entering them into the meeting minutes for its next meeting set for March 28. The plan is for the board and the public to learn who the top candidate is at that meeting.
Once the board votes on an appointment, there is a 30-day waiting period before that individual can join the board, according to Minnesota State Statute.
The board also took up the following other matters on Monday.
• Settled two, back-to-back, two-year agreements between the district and its principals. The first agreement is retroactive to July 1, 2021 and is set to expire on June 30, 2023. The principals have been working under their previous agreement which expired on June 30, 2021.
The first agreement calls for a 2% increase for each year of the contract. Retroactive to Aug. 1, 2021, the salary will go from $100,826.61 to $102,843.13, and to $104,899.99 starting July 1, 2022, according to the agreement.
The second two-year agreement approved by the board on Monday goes into effect on July 1, 2023 and is set to expire on June 30, 2025.
There is a 2% salary increase in the first year of the agreement, and a 2.5% in the second. The salary is set at $106,997.99 beginning Aug. 1, 2023, and is set to increase to $109,672.94 starting July 1, 2025.
School Superintendent Adrian Norman said there were no changes in language or benefits from the contract that expired on June 30, 2021.
School Board Chair Bob Rahja on Monday commended everyone involved in the negotiations.
“It was really a nice negotiation,” Rahja told the board.
The contract approved by the board on Monday defines the high school principal, (grades 7-12) and elementary principal, grades (pre-k-grade six) as 45-week positions. It also notes that any additional job title assigned to a principal shall be an addendum or a separate contract agreement. This agreement does not cover the Chisholm Elementary principal position (grades four-six).
Mark Morrison is the current high school principal and Jeffrey Hancock the principal at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary (pre-k-sixth grade).
• Accepted the resignation, for purposes of retirement from an anonymous employee represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) bargaining unit, effective April 22.
• Hired Katrina Sertich as a part-time School Readiness classroom assistant at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary School.
• Awarded a bid to TECHCHECK, of Sartell, Minn. in the amount of $88,418 for wireless service to the district, effective July 1. District Technology Director Joe Phillips said this a one-time expense to replace outdated WiFi access points throughout the district. Phillips said the Federal government will cover about 70 percent of the cost, with the district’s responsibility estimated at $26,525.
• Accepted a $25 donation in memory of Ron Gornick from Jim and Jill Varichak.
• Approved the payment to BSN Sports for just under $5,600 for the purchase of a scoring table and possession indicator to be used in the basketball court.
• Heard a review of district finances from Hibbing School Business Manager Alex Kaczor, who is also under contract with the Chisholm School District. Kaczor said he plans to present a revised budget to the board in June.
• Heard concerns about drug and alcohol use at the high school level from students in the Peer Helpers group, who requested the district look into hiring a substance abuse counselor.
During discussion later in the meeting, Superintendent Adrian Norman said he would look into the matter, and check with other superintendents in the area to see what resources are available. No action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.