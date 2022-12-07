CHISHOLM— The Chisholm School Board cleared another hurdle at a special meeting last Friday in preparation for a new school building to house early childhood through sixth grade.
School Board Directors unanimously approved a contract between the district and the consulting firm InGensa, of Plymouth, Minn. related to the building bond project. The vote was tabled at the board’s regular meeting on Nov. 28 to allow directors more time to review the final contract documents that were received that same day.
On Nov. 8 voters approved a building bond referendum project for up to $32 million to create one new early childhood through sixth grade school at the high school and improve high school athletic and activities spaces and infrastructure to address significant maintenance costs the district is incurring with its three existing buildings. The plan involves closing the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and Chisholm Elementary.
During discussion on Friday Directors expressed they were “comfortable” with the proposal from InGensa after looking it over.
School Board Chair Bob Rahja said 22 years ago the district didn’t have the benefit of a construction manager when it undertook a construction project, so that responsibility fell onto the superintendent.
“I’m not going to put that on Adrian (Norman),” Rahja said.
Director Cindy Rice talked about the importance of the board keeping involved throughout the process.
“We will be asking and will be staying involved,” Rice said.
Director Danielle Randa-Sauter agreed and reiterated an earlier request that InGensa provide the board with updates to be included in the agenda for board meetings.
Rahja said from what he recalled it was stated in one of the contracts that the board be provided a bi-monthly update.
