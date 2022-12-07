CHISHOLM— The Chisholm School Board cleared another hurdle at a special meeting last Friday in preparation for a new school building to house early childhood through sixth grade.

School Board Directors unanimously approved a contract between the district and the consulting firm InGensa, of Plymouth, Minn. related to the building bond project. The vote was tabled at the board’s regular meeting on Nov. 28 to allow directors more time to review the final contract documents that were received that same day.

