CHISHOLM — A “good” diet and hard work are two of the attributes that Gladys Groshel credits to longevity.
“I’ve eaten everything and anything anyone has given me, and cabbage was my specialty,” said Groshel, a lifelong Chisholm resident who turned 100 on Dec. 14.
Cabbage, whether served up with vinegar and oil as coleslaw, or made into sauerkraut, has always been a staple in Groshel’s diet, she noted in an interview prior to her milestone birthday.
The mother of three girls, Groshel said she and her family thrived on fresh vegetables she and her husband, Floyd Groshel grew in their backyard garden, along with fish and game including deer and rabbit.
Groshel was born in Chisholm on Dec. 14, 1921. Along with two brothers and eight sisters, she was raised by a single mother, Catherine Champa, who immigrated to the United States at the young age of 14.
Growing up Groshel spent a lot of time with family, and had cousins who lived next door and down the street. She is the last of the children from her family.
In 1939 Groshel graduated from Chisholm High School, and said her graduating class has the distinction of being the largest in the school’s history.
She is a classmate of Bill Loushine of Chisholm, who also turned 100 this year.
The year of her high school graduation Gladys married Floyd, after originally meeting him at a dance in Balkan Township. They were married 53 years at the time of Floyd’s passing at age 76.
Driven by a strong work ethic, Groshel said her favorite job was taking care of their three children Sharon Gray, Kathleen Chiodi and Peggy Waara while they were growing up.
All three remain close with their mom today.
“They have been so, so kind to me,” Groshel said.
Gray recalled growing up that her parents were always busy working in the garden, and that her mom cooked and canned a variety of fresh vegetables they grew.
Gladys said one of her favorite jobs outside the home was working as a “tray girl” at the Chisholm hospital.
“I worked in the Chisholm hospital for a while and I just loved it,” Groshel recalled. “I loved people and I loved that hospital.”
Groshel said she’d visit patients every morning and ask them what they would like to eat.
“That was one job that I really, really loved,” she said.
Groshel said due to concerns about rising cases of COVID in the area she was forgoing a large party opting to enjoy a quiet birthday with her family.
“I don’t know what to say, it’s good to be 100 as long as you’re feeling good,” Groshel replied when asked about the milestone birthday. “I had a nice life and a wonderful family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.