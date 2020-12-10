CHISHOLM — The cost of criminal investigations can weigh heavily on small police departments, especially ones in rural regions with limited financial resources.
That’s been the situation for Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner, who this summer spent $12,000 of his $1.8 million annual budget on a 34-year-old murder case. He used $4,000 to pay his staff overtime and $8,000 on new DNA technology in order to break the cold case death of Nancy Daugherty.
According to court reports, Daugherty, a 38-year-old mother of two who worked at a local nursing home and volunteered for the ambulance service, was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986. This past July, authorities got a break in the unsolved case and arrested Michael Carbo, 52, of Chisholm. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office charged Carbo with second-degree murder and placed him in the county jail in Duluth where he has remained on a $1 million bail ever since. Carbo’s next court appearance is scheduled for January.
The break led to statewide media coverage and local citizens expressing words of relief at what seemed a step toward solving the case. It also led to the realization that Manner could use some more funding to keep up with local expenses apart from a murder case.
To help offset the expenses, Manner moved to request funding from the county attorney’s office to cover expenses his department incurred for overtime costs and new DNA technology used in the investigation this past summer. St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin last week told the Chisholm City Council that he dug into his office’s “contingency fund” and would donate $10,000 to local efforts. He said he was “grateful for the phenomenal work on the Daugherty cold case,” according to a letter dated Dec. 4.
A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office said the funds are from “converted property that aided in, or was used in, the commission of criminal offenses” in the county and no taxpayer dollars were used for the donation.
Earlier this week, Mayor John Champa led the city council in accepting the funding and again congratulated the police chief on his efforts. “We are very happy to receive the request for funds from the BCA and County Attorney’s Office,” Manner added during an interview on Thursday.
The local police department isn’t the only law enforcement agency to invest time and manpower into the investigation, Manner said. In 2001, local officers were part of a multi-jurisdictional task force in addition to any investigative work that took place earlier. Manner said he did not immediately know how much he and his predecessors have used to investigate the murder case. In addition to acquiring county funding, Manner said that he believes the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension — the state law enforcement agency coordinating with the local department on the case — will also grant another one of his requests for extra funding though he did not know to what extent.
Manner said it’s not often that his department experiences large expenditures as it recently incurred with the Daugherty investigation. Unbudgeted expenses of this type can take their toll on the bottom line of a small department, and take away from other needed equipment in the department, he said.
The funding from the county attorney’s office comes as Manner has been trying to hire a 13th officer to add to his short-staffed roster. The funding is anticipated to help his current crew department, which spends most of its budget on patrolling the community of 5,000 residents. (There are smaller cities in the area such as Buhl that do not have their own 24/7 police department and contract with Chisholm and St. Louis County to cover their communities.)
“The funds received definitely help the city remain in budget,” Manner said. “It is not often that we request such funds, nor do it believe it is often that such funds are rewarded — especially at this amount, so we are grateful for them.”
