Chisholm passes short term rental ordinance

CHISHOLM — The City of Chisholm is getting ready to start issuing permits for short-term rentals within residential areas of the city.
In a unanimous decision on Wednesday the city council passed the second reading of an ordinance pertaining to regulating and licensing of short-term rentals, rentals that often last a day or two, and are recreationally focused occupancies, such as Airbnb and VRBO in areas zoned R-1 and R-2. The ordinance does not impact properties that are zoned commercial.
City Building and Zoning Official Mandy Galli on Thursday said she anticipates taking applications for short-term rentals in residential areas anytime now.
“Once the ordinance is published and in effect, I will start issuing the permits,” Galli added.
There is an inspection process that must be completed, and in order to operate a short-term rental within the city the license application must accompany payment in full of $500 of the application fee, according to the ordinance.
Operating a short-term rental without a license shall constitute a misdemeanor, and constitutes a $1,000 fine, it states.
The discussion on short-term rentals began with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission amid concerns about the potential of an abundance of unregulated rentals mainly for weekend and overnight stays popping up in residential neighborhoods. That led to the city council passing a moratorium on short-term rentals in January, allowing the city time to develop a policy for regulating and licensing such activity.
Galli said her office is fielding inquiries about short-term rentals, which she mainly attributed to the popularity of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
Chisholm’s population is currently under 5,000, according to the 2020 Census results, and the city could potentially lose state aid funding in 2026, if the town’s population does not grow to above 5,000. Back in November, the council heard from representatives from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on the potential implications.
Another concern aired at a previous council meeting is any impact a reduction in residential housing may have on the local school district.
The ordinance allows 10 short-term rentals in the R-1 district and five in the R-2 district.
Galli said the numbers were established so they would be ready for the upcoming summer travel season, and could be changed in the future, should the council choose.
There is a difference between homestead and non-homesteaded properties in the ordinance.
A Short-term rental Type A is homesteaded and is the primary resident of the owner.
A maximum of 10, Type A short term rentals would be allowed in the R-1 District, and a maximum of five Type A short term rentals would be allowed in the R-2 District, according to the proposed ordinance.
A short-term rental Type B is non-homesteaded, and is a dwelling, or portion thereof, that is offered to transient guests for a period of less than 30 consecutive days, and the primary property use is a short-term rental, as described in the ordinance — the property is not the primary residence of the owner.
A maximum of two Type B short-term rentals would be allowed in the R-1 District and a maximum of one Type B short-term rental would be allowed in the R-2 district, it states.
There is also a special use permit for Type A rentals that pertains to rentals that are not to exceed seven calendar days in a calendar year. The cost of the special use permit is $150, according to the ordinance.
The council also took up the following matters.
• Passed the first reading of a proposed update to Chapter 53 of city ordinance pertaining to public and private sewers. The most significant change/addition to Chapter 53 requires the televising inspection of all sanitary sewer laterals within city infrastructure replacement project assessment area, and if found to be failing between the building and property line, are required to be replaced or repaired in conjunction with the project, according to City Consulting Engineer Jim Johnson.
• Awarded a bid to Innovative Masonry Restoration of Prior Lake, Minn. for the tuckpointing and repair project at the library for $248,000, determined to be the low bid for project that includes a base bid and five alternate bid packages.
• Scheduled a working session for May 9 to discuss city projects.
• Tabled receipt of bids and award of contract for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project until after the working session.
• Scheduled a special meeting for May 4, following the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting, to discuss hiring for public works positions.
• Adopted a resolution approving plans and specifications and ordering advertisement for bids for the Fifth Street Southeast infrastructure improvement project. The council held a public hearing on the project on Wednesday, and anticipates receiving bids on May 18 with the council potentially awarding the project at its regular meeting on May 25, according to Johnson.
• Adopted a resolution appointing Susan Trunk to serve as Confidential Administrative Assistant to fill an impending vacancy with the upcoming retirement of Margaret Gornick.
The council also approved a contract between trunk and the city, commencing on May 2 through Dec. 31. Salary and benefits for the position fall under the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union.
• Approved an updated job description, internal posting and created a hiring committee for the position of cemetery sexton. The council accepted a two-weeks notice from Joby Wolff, who had last served as cemetery sexton at its April 13 meeting.
• Approved a bond purchase agreement for Chisholm Health Center.
• Adopted a resolution to declare up to 100, 95-gallon garbage cart and up to 50, 65-gallon garbage cart be declared as surplus equipment, and to sell the surplus carts to the City of Hibbing at a rate of $90 per 95-gallon cart, and $75 per 65-gallon cart.
Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad said Hibbing reached out to the city as they have been unsuccessful in filling orders for new garbage carts due to supply chain issues, and Chisholm happened to have surplus stock from its garbage system roll out available to sell.
The sum of $12,500 resulting from the sale is to be put back in the city’s 603 Refuse Budget, according to Folstad.
• Accepted a $1,000 donation from Chisholm Community Education to offset the cost of busing for the Chisholm Summer Recreation Program.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the city to make an application to and accept funds from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) Community Infrastructure Grant program for the city’s public safety building project.
• Approved gambling permit applications from the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and Chisholm Kids Plus.
• Approved advertising for vacancies on boards and commissions. There is currently one, two-year term available on the Parks and Recreation Board, and the remainder of a term to fill on the Public Utilities Commission through Jan. 2023. Applications are available on the city website at www.ci.chisholm.mn.us, or you can request one by email to mgornick@ci.chisholm.mn.us.
All decisions were made in unanimous votes, according to the city clerk’s office.
