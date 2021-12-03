CHISHOLM — A Chisholm graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Charleston.
Nolan Kruchowski, a 2013 Chisholm graduate, is an Engineman 1st Class aboard the USS Charleston (LCS 18).
The USS Charleston is part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to a press release.
“With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy,” it states.
Kruchowski said he enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school, and was motivated to do so by his uncle who is a military veteran.
“The stories he shared from his years of service is what sparked my interest,”
Kruchowski said in an email.
After talking to recruiters and doing his own research, Kruchowski said he found the Navy had a lot to offer.
“The educational benefits such as the G.I. Bill, tuition assistance, and the United States Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP) is what I looked at the most when considering joining the Navy at this time,” he recalled.
The USMAP is a formal military training program that provides U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, reserve and guard members an opportunity to achieve recognition for military service members equal to his/her civilian counterpart, according to information found on the website apprenticeship.cov.
During the enlistment process, Kruchowski said he chose to be an Engineman and quickly received orders to Sasebo, Japan, where he did his first tour aboard the USS Ashland.
Kruchowski spent three years there and along with exploring Japan, he traveled to other countries, such as South Korea, Thailand, Australia, the Philippines, Malaysia, China and Guam.
In 2017 Kruchwoski started his second tour in San Diego, and has traveled to Mexico, Hawaii and Guam.
Kruchowski said he enjoys the variety of work he encounters as an Engineman 1st class.
“I enjoy the satisfaction from repairing a piece of equipment that was broken or inoperable and making it operate as designed again,’ Kruchowski said.
He’s been on his current deployment with the USS Charleston for about three months now.
“As an Engineman I work on main propulsion for the ship, diesel generators, and various auxiliary equipment to keep the ship operating,” he said.
All of the sailors aboard the USS Charleston are trained in shipboard firefighting, and are familiarized and trained to fight a fire should one happen, Kruchowski said.
