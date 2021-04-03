CHISHOLM — The field of applicants vying for the dual role of school superintendent and elementary principal for the Chisholm School District has been further reduced.
School Superintendent and Chisholm Elementary Principal Dr. Janey Blanchard is planning on retiring in June. Blanchard was hired in 2017 as superintendent in Chisholm on a three-year contract. Two years later, during a restructuring of the district’s administration, she took on the additional role of principal at Chisholm Elementary.
The district posted for the dual position and interviewed six of 11 applicants on March 31.
School Board Chair Bob Rahja on Friday told the Tribune Press that the board selected Patrick Beierman, Adam Johnson, Adrian Norman and Dr. Ray Villebrun to move on in the process.
The next round of interviews is scheduled for later this month and will involve representatives from the teachers union, students, representatives from the union representing non-certified school personnel and representatives from the general public.
“What’s happening is we have individuals in the school that are setting up interviews,” Rahja said.
Rahja said the Chisholm Area Chamber is assisting the district with lining up a handful of people to represent the public. Meanwhile the unions will be selecting their representatives, and the school principals will recommend students to participate in the interviews.
Anyone from the groups represented at the next round of interviews will have a deadline to submit questions they would like to ask the applicants. In advance of the interviews the district will submit all of the questions to the Minnesota School Board Association for review. The MSBA also reviewed questions posed by the board ahead of the March 31 interviews, Rahja noted. The district plans to interview the interviews, so they will be available for the school board to review.
Rahja said the school board opted to conduct the superintendent search in-house to save costs. He said the board is grateful for the assistance of Confidential Superintendent Assistant Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja and the MSBA in the process.
Once the next round of interviews is complete, the school board will then decide the next step in the process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.