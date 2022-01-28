Chisholm moves forward with temporary moratorium on short-term rentals

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council is moving ahead with an interim ordinance calling for a moratorium on short-term rentals in areas of the city that are currently zoned residential (R-1 and R-2).
City Councilors voted 5 to 1 on two items related to the matter, the second reading of interim ordinance, and a resolution to authorize the city to adopt the interim ordinance for a moratorium on short-term rentals. Councilor Marty Halverson voted no on both.
Concerns over the possibility of an abundance of unregulated rentals mainly for weekends and overnight stays popping up in residential neighborhoods, prompted the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and city council to address this topic in recent weeks.
City Building and Zoning Official Mandy Galli, at a city council meeting earlier this month, said she had reached out to other communities, including Crosby, where representatives she spoke to said the town experienced negative impacts on its housing stock due to an abundance of short-term rentals.
Galli said her office is fielding inquiries about short-term rentals, which she mainly attributed to the popularity of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
Chisholm’s population is currently under 5,000, according to the 2020 Census results, and the city could potentially lose state aid funding in 2026, if the town’s population does not grow to above 5,000. Back in November, the council heard from representatives from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on the potential implications.
Another concern aired at a previous council meeting is any impact a reduction in residential housing may have on the local school district.
Galli said the process to establish a policy on short-term rentals would likely be similar to what St. Louis County recently went through, and that the process would involve the planning commission and public hearings.
Now that the council has approved the second reading, the interim ordinance is set to go into into effect 30 days from its publication in the Mesabi Tribune, the city’s official newspaper and would expire on the 18th month following the effective date, or until such time as the council may have taken action to amend its official controls as a result of the planning study, according to the ordinance.
The council also took up the following matters on Wednesday.
