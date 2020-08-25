CHISHOLM — Mayor John Champa says he’s frustrated with the Minnesota State Patrol patrolling in city limits and wants troopers to focus out on the highway where speeds are greater.
The mayor aired his frustrations concerning the state law enforcement agency spending time patrolling in his community of 5,000 residents at a recent meeting of the Chisholm City Council.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner on Tuesday said he met with a MSP captain from Virginia, Minn., earlier this year, where the two came to a conclusion that the troopers do “their best work” out on the highway, and it’s also there where the MSP focuses on its top five offenses to reduce deaths.
But on Aug. 12 Champa told the Chisholm City Council that he noticed one particular trooper, after being absent in town for some time, had resumed patrolling in city limits. A traffic stop made by the trooper in an alley the weekend prior to the meeting appeared to spark the mayor’s concerns.
Lt. Gordon Shank of the MSP rejected the notion of targeted enforcement in the city of Chisholm.
“The State Patrol’s primary jurisdiction is the trunk highway and interstate system, but there are times when traffic stops take place on other roadways in our state,” Shank wrote in an email to the Mesabi Tribune.
Last week, in response to the mayor’s comments, Shank told the Mesabi Tribune that troopers “are fully dedicated to taking impaired drivers off all Minnesota highways.” He continued, “The Minnesota State Patrol will continue to support the work of our troopers and allied agencies as they enforce state laws in an effort to keep Minnesota’s roadways safe.”
Reached by phone Monday, Champa said he stood by his earlier stance that the trooper in question, who had recently been observed, should spend his time where speeds are greater.
Champa is not the only Iron Range mayor to request MSP troopers devote less time to patrolling their communities.
Champa and eight other mayors from northern Minnesota penned a letter in January to Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington, in which they expressed frustration on the matter. “While we certainly appreciate the services of the State Patrol, we have either local city police departments or have contracted for law enforcement services with our county sheriff’s department,” according to the letter, which the Mesabi Tribune obtained from the Range Association of Municipalities and Cities (RAMS) organization. “Our departments have to our knowledge always maintained a cooperative and respectful relationship with the State Patrol and we expect that will continue, but we respectfully ask why this increase in State Patrol activities is occurring and if so under whose direction.”
Mayors who signed the letter include: Champa of Chisholm, Andrea Zupancich of Babbitt, Jim Weikum of Biwabik, Gary Skalko of Mountain Iron, Karl Oberstar of Gilbert, Bob Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth, John Klarich of Buhl, Chuck Novak of Ely and Chris Swanson of Two Harbors.
Together, the mayors claimed that local authorities and their budgets had become burdened by MSP-led increases in citations and arrests. “Of concern is that the prosecution of these citations becomes the responsibility of our local cities and impacts our budgets while also implying that our local police departments are not doing their job,” the letter reads. “Our departments have to our knowledge always maintained a cooperative and respectful relationship with the State Patrol and we expect that will continue, but we respectfully ask why this increase in State Patrol activities is occurring and if so under whose direction.”
At the time, the mayors asked Harrington to contact Steve Giorgi, Executive Director of RAMS to set up a meeting to discuss the matter. Klarich recently said that he hasn’t noticed troopers patrolling his community of 1,000 residents living near the U.S. Highway 169 since the letter was delivered seven months ago.
RAMS was created in 1939 by the joining together of the Range Civic Association and the Range Municipalities Committee to promote legislation beneficial to its membership, according to information on the organization’s website.
It states that the main function of RAMS is to monitor proposed State and Federal legislation and determine how it may affect Association member units of government. RAMS works closely with the Iron Range Delegation, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) , and area economic development entities to further community development and quality of life for all member units.
Last week, Giorgi told the Mesabi Tribune in an email that the mayors’ letter spurred some immediate action, including the dialogue between Manner and the state patrol captain.
Shanks disagreed with the mayors’ claims about increased spending due to arrests when writing on Friday that “the cost of not enforcing impaired driving laws is far too high.”
He cited state statistics between 2015 and 2019 showing that 413 individuals died in drunk driving-related crashes, and another 1,783 people were seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes.
“Troopers have witnessed these life-changing events firsthand and have had to knock on someone’s door to tell them their loved one is not coming home,” he wrote. “It’s one reason why troopers are passionate about removing impaired drivers from Minnesota roads.”
