MAKINEN -- A 60-year-old Chisholm man died Tuesday when the fully-loaded logging truck he was driving rolled over at the Townline Road and the Long Lake Road in Makinen around 6:15 p.m., a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Wayne A. Robbins was westbound on Townline Road in the semi tractor-trailer when he failed to negotiate a sweeping left hand curve in the road, the release stated. The semi truck entered the west ditch and overturned, which partially ejected Robbins, who was not wearing a seatbelt, from the vehicle.
Robbins was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to the release.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol and Commercial Vehicle Inspection Unit, along with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
The Makinen Fire Department, Lakeland First Responders, Virginia Ambulance, Eveleth Ambulance and Life Link Air Medical also responded to the scene.
