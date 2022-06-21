CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) continues to work on correcting items flagged earlier this month in a review conducted by inspectors from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The HRA is a public housing development, and is a separate entity from the city with its own budget.
Chisholm HRA Director Jerry Culliton on Friday acknowledged the score of 38c*/100 given during the HUD Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) review is lower than desired.
“You always shoot for a higher score, obviously,” Culliton said. “Whenever you have an inspection then electrical is the biggest thing. You have a timeline to remedy it, and we did ours within six hours.”
Twenty-three buildings and 22 units were included in the inspection, according to a summary report. A total of 78 health and safety deficiencies were observed, and inspectors projected that number would have been 263 if all buildings and units were inspected, it states.
Culliton attributed some of the items that the HRA was flagged for on continuity as the maintenance staff is all relatively new and was hired just before he started on July 1, 2019, and had never been through an inspection prior to this. Another thing he mentioned is that up until recently the HRA was unable to enter apartments to conduct inspections due to COVID.
“Some of the things were beyond our control — tenants taking off wall plates, smoke detectors, and things like that – beyond the HRA’s control,” Culliton said. “A couple of things are on us — exit signs and zip ties on electrical panels.”
Culliton said he reviewed the inspection with the HRA Board of Directors, so the HRA can strive to improve on it and move forward and make the necessary corrections.
“The important thing is they were found, and we corrected them within the time period,” Culliton said. “We at the HRA have nothing to hide, we stumbled on this one — it’s all on me.”
Chisholm Mayor John Champa is the council liaison and was appointed by the city council to serve on the five-member HRA Board of Directors.
Champa said the inspection this month was the first inspection during the current board’s tenure.
“You’d like to get a better score, but when you’re going into this blindly stuff like this will happen,” Champa said.
Champa speculated that items such as a missing handle on a window of an apartment, a damaged door sweep, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors that are taken down are among things that may have been caught if the HRA was able to do inspections.
Champa said the review by HUD serves as a “roadmap” for future boards and employees of the HRA.
“The HUD inspector did a good job,” Champa concluded.
Attempts to reach HUD representatives for this article on Friday were unsuccessful and Monday was a federal holiday.
The Chisholm HRA owns and manages 108 units of public housing, 38 units of moderate rate rental housing, and eight units of market rate housing, according to information found on the city website www.ci.chisholm.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.