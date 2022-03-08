Chisholm home extensively damaged by fire

Chisholm, Hibbing and Buhl firefighters battled a house fire in Chisholm Monday afternoon.

 Northland Firewire

CHISHOLM — A Chisholm home was extensively damaged by fire Monday afternoon.

Chisholm, Hibbing, and Buhl firefighters were called around 2:45 p.m. to a one-story house at 11 Northwest 3rd Street.

The front of the house had extensive damage. No injuries were reported, but several pet birds perished in the fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze. The Chisholm Ambulance Service provided medical standby and rehabilitation operations at the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments