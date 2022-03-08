featured Chisholm home extensively damaged by fire NORTHLAND FIREWIRE Mar 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chisholm, Hibbing and Buhl firefighters battled a house fire in Chisholm Monday afternoon. Northland Firewire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHISHOLM — A Chisholm home was extensively damaged by fire Monday afternoon.Chisholm, Hibbing, and Buhl firefighters were called around 2:45 p.m. to a one-story house at 11 Northwest 3rd Street.The front of the house had extensive damage. No injuries were reported, but several pet birds perished in the fire.The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze. The Chisholm Ambulance Service provided medical standby and rehabilitation operations at the scene. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chisholm Ambulance Service Firefighter Medicine Building Industry Work Fire Marshal Standby Buhl Rehabilitation Injury Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eric Alan Kunnari Daniel Harlan Broten ‘Happy trails to you’ Jesse James Gerulli Donald James Drewes Jr. Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
