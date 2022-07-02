Chisholm hires new elementary principal

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School Board has hired a new principal to serve at the preschool through sixth grade level.
The board approved the hiring of Karla Winter for the position at its regular meeting this past Monday.
Winter, who most recently served as the director of learning and technology for the Winona Area Public Schools, was recommended by an interview committee as the top of four candidates for the position. Winter is set to start on Aug. 8.
Jeffrey Hancock, who served as the preschool through sixth grade principal up until June 30, has accepted another position within the district, according to school administration.
During discussion on Monday, Casey, who was recently appointed to fill a vacancy on the school board, questioned why the board wasn’t given an opportunity to review applicants’ credentials.
School Board Chair Bob Rahja told Casey that the board hires the superintendent, but not other positions.
Director Cindy Rice added that the board is following recommendations of the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) in that regard from what she’s learned at training hosted by the MSBA.
“I appreciate your concern,” Rahja told Casey, adding that the board has to trust the interview committee.
Casey, in turn, said he wasn’t questioning the judgment of the interview committee, but felt the board should be able to review credentials.
“If it doesn’t work out, they will come back to the board,” Casey insisted.
A motion by Director Shelly Lappi to approve hiring Winter was supported by Director Danielle Randa-Sauter and passed 5 to 1 with Casey opposing.
The board also approved meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year. The board approved a 10 cent across the board increase for student and adult breakfast and lunch.
The cost of elementary breakfast will be $2.25, secondary breakfast, $2.35, and adult breakfast, $2.50, and elementary lunch will be $2.80, secondary lunch will be $2.90, adult lunch, $4, and Head Start lunch $3.65.
Forms for free and reduced lunches are available on the school district website at www.chisholm.k12.mn.us and are to be sent out this fall. Families are encouraged to complete the free and reduced lunch forms (one per family) as they are tied to the district’s compensatory education funding.
The board also approved the food service management contract between the district and Innovative Nutrition for the Arrowhead Communities (INAC) for the 2022-2023 school year.
