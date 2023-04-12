Chisholm High School has released the Honor Roll for the third quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
A Honor Roll
Grade 12
July Abernathey, Sean Connor, Lola Huhta, Olivia Hutchings, Allie Janezich, Madalynn Meyer, Greta Perpich, Dillon Splinter, Charles Thompson, Jade Wass.
Grade 11
Tresa Baumgard, Abigail DuChene, Riley Englert, Sean Fleming, Parker Kruchowski, Brandon Strle-Lepisto.
Grade 10
Gianna Caudullo, Jacob Halverson, Hailey Johnson, Ethan Lauzen, Luke Masucci, Wren McLaughlin, Maggie Nelson, Lawrence Oberg, Dominic Pascuzzi, Nathan Splinter, Noah Verant.
Grade 9
Rylee Aultman, Aiden Caudullo, Daniel Dally, Brent Dragony, Isaac Fleming, Bailey Lenarz, Daniel Perpich, Kylie Schow, Emma Serbus, Ciri Thompson, Joel Urdahl.
Grade 8
Aiden Barabe, Josie Baumgard, Michael Chambers, Coeurd’Alene Dahl, Colton Dragony, Athena Friend, Orry Frost, Rowan Hendrickson, Tristen Holewa, Claire Lange, Morgan Lauzen, Greta Nelson, Ashley Panichi, Chevelle Pierzina, Zoe Plombon, Lillian Robison, Hudson Roche, Destiny Schmitz, Cade Schow, Alexis Serbus, Emma Szweduik, Sloen Worlie.
Grade 7
Nina Anderson, Jonas Benchina, Taia Dragony, Julia Higgins, Alexandria Kruze, Jada Lore, Nina Martin, Olivia Pascuzzi, Cooper Putkonen, Brandice Randa-Sauter, Hennessy Temple, Sunnie Weston.
B Honor Roll
Grade 12
Gracie Bakkethun, Amanda Bjortomt, Jocelyn Dahl, Lolla Gangl, Kylie Gustavsson, Kiley Hill, Madison Meittunen, Warren Novak, Jolene Quirk, Ava Silvestrini, Jossalin Smiley, Matthew Sturgis, Jade Wolfram, Jackson Workman.
Grade 11
Trevor Cernota, Brett Erickson, Morgan Janke, Lakeith Jones, Joyce Ludwig, Violet Maki, Austin Pratt, Hayden Roche, Brian Russell, Nevaeh Smolik, Emma Sundquist, Jared Wegener, Trace Yaroscak.
Grade 10
Peyton Baden, Trinity Gallagher, Lily Hanson, Hunter Higgins, Daeren Konstad, Deslyn Lee, Isabel MacMillan, Sophia Pfannenstein, Abigail Simpson, Gloria Succio, Braden Thronson, Timothy Urdahl, Samuel Zancauske.
Grade 9
Mason Barto, Addison Borowicz, Carder Dutton, Spencer Ellett, Christian Gilbo, Kylie Maki, Tillie Martin, Connor Masucci, Christopher Oakgrove, Lewis Philbrick, Lilyanna Rowan, Addison Tardy, Katelyn Theisen, Lyric Toldo
Grade 8
Zaydin Azure, Summer Burgau, Princeton Dozier, Amanda Erickson, Johnathen Erickson, Jezirae Flack, Annaka Gams, Joseph Halverson, Abigail Hanson, Julius Helmer, Coleton Hill, Trenton Jungwirth, Emma Kowalsky, Wyatt Mart, Isabella Martin, MarleyMae O’Brien, Chrystalee Oakgrove, Charles Pearson, Carter Pender, Halona Postoak, Vivianna Verant.
Grade 7
Molly Altman, Bexley Anderson, Lexie Bakkethun, Isabelle Caudullo, Maxwell DuChene, Serenity Friend, Madison Hanegmon, Allison Levings, Jaelee Pellinen, Anthony Perez, Gage Schindler, Shea Showalter, Bentley Wolfe-Lindahl.
