CHISHOLM — Chisholm High School has released the Third Quarter Honor Roll for the 2021-2022 school year.

A Honor Roll

Grade 12

Torri Castagneri, Hailee Elven, Satori Hanson, Jaelyn Jordan, Zoe Kearney, Clara Nelson, Katelyn Pearson, Hailey Striefel, Jude Sundquist, Tayah Townsend, Taylor Vajdl, Karissa VanVickle, Cooper Wheatman

Grade 11

Sean Connor, Kaelean Fulton-Shaffer, Lola Huhta, Madalynn Meyer, Greta Perpich, Charles Thompson, Gabriella Walters.

Grade 10

Tresa Baumgard, Abigail DuChene, Riley Englert, Sean Fleming.

Grade 9

Gianna Caudullo, Jacob Halverson, Nola Halverson, Hailey Johnson, Nicholas Lange, Luke Masucci, Dominic Pascuzzi, Nathan Splinter, Gloria Succio.

Grade 8

Rylee Aultman, Anthony Boho, Addison Borowicz, Aiden Caudullo, Brent Dragony, Grace Majewski, Emma Serbus, Addison Tardy, Joel Urdahl.

Grade 7

Aiden Barabe, Michael Chambers, Orry Frost, Annaka Gams, Rowan Hendrickson, Trenton Jungwirth, Claire Lange, Morgan Lauzen, Ashley Panichi, Chevelle Pierzina, Destiny Schmitz, Emma Szweduik, Vivianna Verant, Sloen Worlie.

B Honor Roll

Grade 12

Andrew DeGroot, Karl Fesnick, Cody Maki, Rose Theisen, Nathan Wangensteen, Aidan Wuori.

Grade 11

Kylie Gustavsson, Ella Hindsley, Allie Janezich, Warren Novak, Autum Rajkovich, Matthew Sturgis, Nina VanLoo, Jade Waas, Jade Wolfram, Jackson Workman.

Grade 10

Madilynn Chamberlin, Mason Chuk, Hunter Hanson, Jaicee Koehler, Lila Maki, Aiden Perkovich, Austin Pratt, Hayden Roche, Brain Russell, Nevaeh Smolik, Brandon Strle-Lepisto, Emma Sundquist, Benjamin Thompson, Trace Yaroscak.

Grade 9

Peyton Baden, Joshua Herrmann, Daeren Konstad, Ethan Lauzen, Deslyn Lee, Rylie Mathews, Wren McLaughlin, Magie Nelson, Aaron Novak, Lawrence Oberg, Dakota Olson, Noah Sundquist, Braden Thronson, Timothy Urdahl, Noah Verant, Pace Yukich.

Grade 8

Mason Barto, Daniel Dally, Carder Dutton, Spencer Ellett, Isaac Fleming, Raymond Gunderson, Roszi Johnson, Bailey Lenarz, Kylie Maki, Tillie Martin, Connor Masucci, Daniel Perpich, Lewis Philbrick, Kylie Schow, Jackson Sjogren, Samuel Suhonen, Katelyn Theisen, Ciri Thompson, Lyric Toldo.

Grade 7

Josie Baumgard, Breanna Brandt, Princeton Dozier, Jezirae Flack, Athena Friend, Julius Helmer, Tristen Holewa, Emma Kowalsky, Leila Melbostad, Greta Nelson, MarleyMae O’Brien, Brayden Ostervich, Charles Pearson, Summer Perry, Zoe Plombon, Hudson Roche, Alexis Serbus, James Stafsholt, Mya Stainiger-David, Saphera Zidich.

