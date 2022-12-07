"Mr. Backstrom is one of the most chill laid back teachers I’ve met and he always knows how to give a helping hand to anyone in need for anything and a great mentor."
Ms. Swalby was nominated by Isabella Wherland
"Ms. Swalby is an amazing drama director. She never fails to make drama a safe space. She pushes people out of their comfort zones to help them learn their lines. Thank you, Ms. Swalby!"
Ella Hays was nominated by Mr. Hancock:
"Ella is a delight to have in ESports and always has the most interesting stories. She is kind, respectful, and willing to put others before herself. She lights up the room wherever she goes and makes her boisterous presence known to all. Congratulations on this recognition."
Anthony Boho was nominated by Mr. Schafer:
"Anthony has been a consistently hard worker thru the first quarter and a half. He works diligently, asks questions, and meets deadlines. Anthony's work is of high quality and he exhibits a geographic way of thinking. Keep up the strong work ethic Anthony!"
Tim Lamke was nominated by Mr. Nelson:
"I am nominating Tim because of his participation during class in Pre Calculus so far this year. Tim is always an active part of class discussion and asks good questions during work time. He also makes quick connections with the math that is being learned in class. Keep it up, Tim!"
