Chisholm, Hibbing schools seek taconite tax funding

Chisholm and Hibbing Public Schools could each receive up to $8.5 million over a 10-year period to help fund school district projects.
Legislation authored by Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm and co-authored by Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, would allocate five cents per-ton from the Taconite Production Tax to the two school districts.
The five cents would be split evenly with each district receiving 2.5 cents per-ton each year over the 10 years based on total annual iron ore pellet production.
“This is funding from the IRRRB that was previously used in the school collaboration account from the county and will be dedicated permanently to the project,” Tomassoni said.
If approved, the funding would flow into a new Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Iron Range Education Account to the two districts from 2024 through 2034.
Each district would be required to provide a one-to-one match to receive the funding.
Chisholm has aging buildings in need of repair, Superintendent Adrian Norman said.
“We have two buildings over 100 years old and they're starting to show their age,” Norman said. “We have water pouring into the basement in our boiler room. Even the Vaughn (Vaughn-Steffensrud Elementary), one of our newest buildings, is aged-out at its 50-year max.”
Strategic planning, including a facilities analysis, is underway in Chisholm to determine district needs and solutions, Norman said.
“We are putting a team together,” Norman said. “There's some TLC needed, so that's going to roll out at the next public meeting in mid-April.”
It's possible that either an operating or construction referendum, or both, could in the future be put to district taxpayers to help support school projects, Norman said.
An Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Iron Range School Collaboration Account in recent years has helped fund construction of several new schools across the Iron Range along with innovative collaborative programming.
However, the fund is currently tapped out.
Hibbing Public Schools could use the taconite tax money to help offset costs of two current projects and a new construction proposal, Superintendent Rick Aldrich said.
“I'd like to recoup some of the costs for our early childhood center and Cheever Field,” Aldrich said. “What we would also like to do is create a 21st century tech center at Hibbing High School.”
The district has already invested about $15 million to build the early childhood center construction and fund Cheever Field improvements, Aldrich said.
Both projects are expected to be completed by fall, he said.
A new technical center would house a variety of programs including welding, wood working, electricity, home economics, machining, graphic design, art, and automotive, according to Aldrich.
It would be built along the west side of Hibbing High School.
“We have such a need for tech graduates and the public is screaming about the need,” Aldrich said.
It's not clear yet who would carry a companion bill in the House of Representatives.
Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing said Thursday she will not author the bill as written.
Sandstede said she understood that the five cents per-ton would be deposited into the existing Iron Range School Collaboration Account under modified language, rather than into a new account.
The existing collaboration account includes language that requires district collaboration or consolidation among one or more school districts located within the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation service area to receive funding.
However, under the proposed legislation, a newly-created Iron Range Education Account would not include those stipulations.
“I understood it to be a modification to an existing account,” Sandstede said. “It isn't. I'm uncomfortable because this changes the rules as to how other school districts and communities accessed the money. As an educator, I want to see everybody succeed. As a state legislator, this is causing me concern. While I want the best for everybody, I just want to be fair and equitable.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard will author the bill, he said Thursday.
“I am excited to support the Chisholm and Hibbing public schools as they work to improve their facilities for our Iron Range students,” Lislegard said. “We have a meeting arranged with representatives from Chisholm and Hibbing schools to present this bill to the Chair of the House Tax Committee to ask for his support. As the Vice Chair of the House Tax Committee, this will be one of my highest priorities. Hats off to Chisholm and Hibbing for making their schools meet the needs of today's students. I can't thank Senator Tomassoni enough for his leadership on authoring this legislation in the Senate.”
The Taconite Production Tax is paid by Iron Range mining companies on the amount of iron ore pellets produced each year.
The amount of funding each district would receive would depend on the annual level of iron ore pellets produced over the term of the legislation.
Estimates are that each district could receive a total of $7 million to $8.5 million over the 10-year term.
However, production levels at area taconite plants are always subject to change.
Hibbing Taconite Co., near Hibbing and Chisholm, is forecast to run out of crude ore in 2024 unless additional iron ore reserves are secured.
A shutdown of Hibbing Taconite could throw a major wrench into Taconite Production Tax revenue.
Proceeds from the Taconite Production Tax funds cities and townships, school districts, counties, property tax relief, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
