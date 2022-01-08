Chisholm girl uses Christmas gift to help shelter animals

CHISHOLM — Soon after receiving a bracelet making kit as a Christmas gift from her grandmother, seven year-old Madison Anderson started working and by New Year’s Eve, the talented young Chisholm girl had it figured out.
What happened next, took her family by surprise.
Her mother Kayleigh Anderson said her daughter, who she acknowledged is a bit timid, soon produced several bracelets and inquired about selling them.
Kayleigh and her husband, Dillon Anderson, suggested non-profit organizations that their daughter could donate the money to, and she ultimately chose Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing and in less than a week she raised more than $500 for a local animal shelter.
The shelter holds a special place in Madison’s heart as it’s where her cat Paisley, a long-haired, black cat, was adopted from in September 2021.
Madison had asked about volunteering at the shelter, but Kayleigh said she didn’t meet the shelter’s age requirement of 13 years-old to volunteer with adult supervision.
Once word got out on social media about Madison’s fundraising efforts, there was an outpouring of support from the public with orders steadily coming in.
Kayleigh said the bracelets were posted with a suggested $2 donation, but many people generously gave more. As of this last Tuesday Madison had already raised $510.
It wasn’t long before Madison ran low on supplies, so she and her mother headed to a craft store to purchase more. The original bracelet kit came with about 10 different colored rubber bands, a loom, and a tool to weave the rubber bands, Kayleigh said.
At the craft store, they purchased a variety of rubber bands, along with some charms.
Madison is planning on delivering all of the money she raises for Range Regional Rescue later this month when she celebrates her eighth birthday.
She is still taking orders via her mom’s Facebook page in the meantime.
